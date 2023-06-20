Pacers NBA draft picks 2023: When do Indiana Pacers pick? Order, number of selections and more explored

The Indiana Pacers finished the 2022-23 NBA season with a record of 35-47. They were the likely No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft but lucked out to move one spot and have the seventh overall selection.

Indiana has a really good core of young players such as Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith. They also have two more first round picks (No. 26 and No. 29), which they could package with the No. 7 pick to move up in the draft.

However, the San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to trade the first overall pick. The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers could be interested in parting ways with the No. 2 and No. 3 pick, respectively, but would want a nice haul in return.

But if the Indiana Pacers stay put, they will have three first round picks and two second round picks in this year's draft. The best-case scenario for the Pacers is if a player like Jarace Walker falls at No. 7.

Walker is a versatile defender at power forward and would perfectly fit alongside Myles Turner. Indiana brought in Gradey Dick for a workout last week and it's rumored that they could be interested in drafting shooting wings. However, they have the No. 26, No. 29 and No. 32 picks to add that need.

Some shooters available in the latter part of the first round and early second round include Jordan Hawkins, Jett Howard, Kris Murray, Ben Sheppard, Amari Bailey, Brice Sensabaugh and Colby Jones.

The Pacers also have the No. 55 pick and they could take a swing at players such as Ricky Council IV, Jaylen Clark and Mouhamed Gueye. Another option for Indiana is to attach players such as Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and Chris Duarte to move up or acquire a top player.

Why do the Indiana Pacers have a lot of picks in the 2023 NBA draft?

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the most number of selections in the 2023 NBA Draft. But why do the Pacers have a lot of picks this year?

The seventh overall pick is the Pacers' original selection, while the rest came from trades over the years. The No. 26 pick is from the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the Ricky Rubio trade last year, while the No. 29 pick is part of the Malcolm Brodgon deal with the Boston Celtics.

As for the No. 32 pick, it came from the Houston Rockets in the 2021 four-team trade that also involved the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets. The No. 55 selection is more complicated because it was originally owned by the Detroit Piston then by Milwaukee Bucks and Cavaliers.

