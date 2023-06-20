"Where the f**k is my money" - Moriah Mills goes on another Zion Williamson rant after sharing more stunning screenshots on Twitter

Adult film star Moriah Mills is not done with Zion Williamson after another rant on Twitter. Mills has been going after the New Orleans Pelicans star since he announced that he's having a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema earlier this month.

In a recent post on Twitter, Mills revealed that Williamson is still trying to fly her out to New Orleans despite all the things that are happening. She also called him a liar and wanted to know if she will receive any more payments from him. She even went as far as telling the Pelicans to trade him this offseason.

"Where is my wire transfer Zion Williamson?" Mills wrote. "You a liar and cheat. Where the f7ck is my money? Pelicans, NBA trade this fraud. He doesn't deserve to be in NOLA. Does your bm (baby mama) know you still trying to fly me out?

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the fuck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola . Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out 🤡 Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the fuck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola . Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out 🤡 https://t.co/16NmPZjUNZ

Williamson has stayed fairly quiet about the issue, with the exception of his stepfather Anderson Lee, who defended him recently. Lee addressed it during an event sponsored by the Zion Williamson Foundation.

"That's my son, and I love him," Lee said. "When I was a child, I walked like a child, talked like a child. But when I became a man, what I understood is that God blessed me. All I'm gonna say is believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That's all I'm gonna say. I stand by my son 100%."

FOX 8 New Orleans @FOX8NOLA Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… Zion Williamson's stepfather says he stands behind his son 100%, apparently responding to social media gossip following his gender reveal video: bit.ly/3X6do7V?utm_so… https://t.co/uv9H78y0SK

Zion Williamson's name involved in trade rumors

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly interested in moving up in the upcoming NBA draft to select Scoot Henderson. That means the Pelicans are open to trading players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to either the Charlotte Hornets or Portland Trail Blazers.

The Hornets and Blazers own the second and third picks, respectively. Henderson is the second-best prospect in the draft, while Miller is expected to go No. 3 overall. However, Miller appears to be the better fit in Charlotte alongside LaMelo Ball.

It will be interesting to see if the Hornets or Blazers will be interested in a player like Williamson, who has only played in 29 games in the last two seasons. He's an amazing player when healthy, but he's unable to stay on the court for a long period.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said that Pelicans could only make Williamson available if they're sure to land Henderson. Windhorst also clarified that Williamson is not on the trading block, but he could be available.

"Zion Williamson is not on the trade block," Windhorst said. "It is not an auction. I think the Pelicans are really interested in moving up and that leads everything on the table, including Zion, but it should be framed that way."

