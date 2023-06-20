Who is Jaylen Brown’s girlfriend? Finding out more about personal life of Boston Celtics star

Jaylen Brown is rumored to be dating Instagram model Jacqueline Hawileh. Let's take a look at the Boston Celtics star's personal life.

Brown was born on Oct. 24, 1996 in Atlanta, Georgia, to Mechalle and Marselles. He was considered a gifted child growing up and was even deemed too smart by scouts leading to the NBA draft. He has interest in history and philosophy.

The Celtics' swingman also has a partnership with MIT that created a Bridge Program for young and high school students of color in Boston. He was offered a NASA internship during his one year at the University of California, Berkeley.

As for his relationships, Jaylen Brown is rumored to be dating Instagram model and social media influencer Jacqueline Hawileh. She's from Zwolle, Louisiana, and was born on Sep. 7, 1994. Her nationality is American, and she is of Arab descent.

Hawileh attended two high schools, Hamilton Christian Academy and Zwolle High School. She went to Northwestern State University and earned a degree in Criminal Justice. She also enrolled at Temple University in Texas for two years, but it's unclear if it was her second degree or a post-graduate course.

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2019, but neither has confirmed the relationship. Brown also been linked to other women like American R&B singer H.E.R. and Instagram model Bernice Burgos. It's unclear whether Brown is in a relationship or not.

Jaylen Brown eligible to sign supermax contract extension

Jaylen Brown became eligible for a supermax contract after he was named to the All-NBA Second Team this season. He's expected to sign a five-year, $295 million deal with the Boston Celtics, as per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

The Celtics had a very disappointing end to their postseason in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. They lost at home, with Brown having a terrible series. He has also been involved in many trade rumors over the past couple of years.

However, all signs point to the Celtics pairing Brown and Jayson Tatum together for the foreseeable future. They have already made it to the NBA Finals once and the Eastern Conference Finals four times.

Coach Joe Mazzulla will also have one year of experience and will likely be more ready next season. The roster could need some tweaking for the Celtics to make another run to the NBA Finals.

