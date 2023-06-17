"It's heartbreaking" - When Mark Cuban revealed the true colors of NBA fans and modern sports 

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once shared his perspective on the changes he noticed in modern NBA fans. Cuban called his interesting observation "heartbreaking" to the point that it may affect families and sports in general.

In an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast back in December, Cuban discussed a variety of topics including the Mavericks, the pharmaceutical industry, his business strategies, technology and cryptocurrencies. The billionaire also spoke about the changes he observed in the modern sports fan.

"The generation is changing so much and I can see it with my kids," Cuban said. "Just how kids perceive sports and it connects to sports. My kids are more interested in the players and the teams. ... It's all about individuals, just like Luka Doncic fans, Steph Curry fans, they're not team fans."

Cuban added:

"It's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking because the one thing that kept families together in a lot of respects that was really unifying was sports."

It was definitely a very interesting take by Mark Cuban at the time. Cuban also alluded to Jalen Brunson fans following him to New York instead of continuing support for the Dallas Mavericks.

However, that's on the Mavericks for not securing Brunson's services earlier than they planned. The 26-year-old guard had a breakout campaign for the New York Knicks this season. He averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 68 games.

Brunson also led the Knicks back to the postseason, earning the No.5 seed and facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. New York won their first playoff series in a decade, but lost to the Miami Heat in the second round.

On the other hand, the Mavericks were not able to qualify for the play-in tournament. They tanked on the final day of the regular season to secure a top-10 pick in this year's draft. They acquired Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline but his partnership has not quite worked out for Dallas.

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks to trade No. 10 pick?

Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks successfully tanked in their final regular season game to secure a top-10 pick in this year's NBA draft. In the draft lottery, they were not so lucky to move up and landed the No. 10 overall pick.

According to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, the Mavericks are exploring several options for the 10th pick. They brought several prospects for workouts, but it seems like they are more likely to trade the pick for a veteran.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported earlier this week that Dallas has "dangled" the pick to gauge interest around the league. With their failure to make it to the postseason a year after reaching the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks are in win-now mode.

