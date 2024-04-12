Top 5 players to watch out for in 2024 WNBA draft ft. Caitlin Clark 

On Monday, the WNBA Draft will add the next round of stars to the league. On the surface, the 2024 WNBA Draft seems likely to be remembered as "The Caitlin Clark Draft." But it's really not that one-dimensional, as there are a handful of top prospects who could change the WNBA from day one.

While Clark seems about as certain as a sure thing can, don't write off the depth of the 2024 WNBA Draft. At the end of the day, it could end up like the 1984 NBA Draft.

The clear consensus first pick (Olajuwon) was the star he was supposed to be, but the third pick, a North Carolina guard named Mike Jordan, was worth noticing. So, here are five players to keep an eye on in the 2024 WNBA Draft, even if one is you-know-who.

Top five players to watch for in 2024 WNBA Draft

#1 Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Perhaps the greatest player in women's colege basketball history is all but certain to become the top pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. In 2020, Clark was ranked as the No. 4 player in her recruiting class by ESPN. The six-foot guard became an immediate sensation at Iowa.

Clark is clearly an elite scorer-- her 3,951 career points attest to that. Her shooting touch is superb. She made 548 collegiate 3-pointers and shot 85.8% on free throws. But, arguably, the most underrated facet of her game is her superb passing. Clark had 1,144 collegiate assists and has next-level court vision and passing skills.

Clark could stand to improve her defense, and she might be posted by more physical players. But her combination of elite scoring and passing skills makes her a near-certain WNBA star in the making.

#2 Cameron Brink, Stanford

Brink lacks Clark's upside but has a solid all-around game and six-foot-four size. ESPN ranked her third overall in the 2020 high school recruiting class. Brink was a four-year starter at Stanford. She scored 1,892 points and grabbed 1,223 rebounds. She also blocked 424 shots, leading the Pac-12 all four seasons.

Brink is an immediate impact player on defense and on the glass. Her offensive skills are solid, if not spectacular. She could stand to improve her perimeter skills. She was a 30% 3-point shooter but made just 53 3-point shots.

Brink will play well on a team with more explosive guards, but she's a solid All-Star level talent.

#3 Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

The No. 5 player in her class out of high school, the six-foot-seven Cardoso has had a slower climb than Clark or Brink.

She played a year at Syracuse and starred, averaging 13.6 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game. But Cardoso transferred to South Carolina, where she played off the bench for two seasons.

As a senior, Cardoso was the leading scorer for an undefeated national champion Gamecock team. In her college career, she managed 1,327 points, 984 rebounds and 263 blocked shots.

Cardoso is something of a late bloomer. She shot 1-for-2 from the 3-point range in college (although the one was a buzzer-beater to preserve USC's perfect season). Her offensive game is limited, but her size and offensive rebounding chops make her something like a female Moses Malone. Cardoso could be a great pro center.

#4 Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Jackson was the fifth-ranked player in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class. She played three seasons at Mississippi State and transferred to Tennessee for two additional years.

The six-foot-two forward has many champions, including South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who has expressed her admiration for Jackson's game and WNBA potential.

Jackson scored 2,261 collegiate points and grabbed 773 rebounds. Her perimeter game is somewhat shaky, as she made just 86 3-point shots in her career (31% shooter).

However, Jackson is an incredible athlete and a forward with an ability to create her own shot. She could be the WNBA surprise of this group.

#5 Angel Reese, LSU

Despite a disappointing senior season, Angel Reese remains a likely first-round WNBA Draft pick.

Reese was the No. 2 ranked player in the 2020 class by ESPN. The six-foot-three Reese played two seasons at Maryland and two at LSU. Reese's best season was her junior year, when she averaged 23.0 ppg and helped LSU to a national title. With 1,426 rebounds, she's an elite rebounder.

Reese has excellent offensive and defensive skills and legitimate WNBA size. She lacks a meaningful perimeter game, though, having made just five collegiate 3-pointers. But her skills around the basket and ability to play physically and rebound could make her an excellent WNBA player.

Will Caitlin Clark be the WNBA superstart that so many have expected, or will one of the other top players in the WNBA Draft class surpass her pro career?

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark be picked first in the WNBA Draft? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion