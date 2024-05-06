Top 5 point guards who could get drafted in round 1 of 2024 NBA Draft ft. Reed Sheppard

A successful NBA Draft often hinges on securing a skilled point guard. A true offensive leader is a rare quality. To complicate matters, many of the top guards in the NBA Draft this year are better fits as shooting guards rather than point guards.

Nevertheless, the point guard group still has some strong potential. Here are five point guards who could be chosen in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Top 5 point guards who could get drafted in round 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft

Alabama star Mark Sears may have played his way into the first round of the NBA Draft last season.

5. Mark Sears, Alabama

At just 6-foot-1, Sears was more of a combo guard in college but will need to transition into a true point guard in the NBA. As a four-year college player, Sears steadily improved, progressing from 8.5 points per game as a freshman at Ohio to leading Alabama to the Final Four with 21.5 ppg.

Sears boasted a 43.6% 3-point shooting percentage during the 2023-24 season in college. He has the ability to play off the dribble or shoot off a pass from the interior. While his instincts aren't purely those of a point guard, his NBA future lies in that position.

4. Isaiah Collier, USC

Collier was a highly touted recruit who walked into a disastrous season at USC. Despite the issues, he showed flashes of his next-level talent. Collier was a Pac-12 All-Freshman pick and finished ninth in the league in scoring at 16.3 ppg.

However, Collier's shooting touch can use some work. He shot 33.8% from 3-point range and just 67.3% from the free-throw line. At 6-foot-5, the athlete has both size and solid lead guard instincts. A change to another team could benefit him.

3. Jared McCain, Duke

The 6-foot-3 McCain had an up-and-down freshman campaign at Duke. On a guard-heavy team, he played off the ball more than he assumed a point guard role. But McCain has all the skills. He averaged 14.3 ppg, shooting 41.4% from 3-point range and 88.5% at the foul line.

McCain is still very much a work in progress, but his scoring instincts are impressive. Given the opportunity to run an NBA offense, McCain could have significant potential ahead. He's projected as a mid-first-round pick.

2. Rob Dillingham, Kentucky

Dillingham shared the ball at Kentucky but showed impressive pure point guard instincts. A streaky shooter and scorer, Dillingham would have benefited from a full season as a true point guard. The 6'3'' athlete scored 15.2 ppg for Kentucky off the bench.

Dillingham was a 44.4% 3-point shooter at Kentucky. His 3.9 assists per game was second on the Kentucky team only to Reed Sheppard. At the NBA level, Dillingham projects as a true point guard. He's phenomenally quick and skilled with the ball in his hands and could be something between Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley in the NBA.

1. Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Like Dillingham, Sheppard came off the bench and shared ball-handling responsibilities at Kentucky and is a projected lottery pick after one year in college. The 6-foot-3 Sheppard was both a pure shooter (52.1% 3-point) and a solid passer (4.5 assists per game). His defense surprised, as did his athleticism.

Sheppard emerged as one of the best players in college basketball, seemingly out of nowhere. His shooting, ball-handling, and athleticism all project well at the next level. He'll be one of the first college players chosen in the draft and could be an NBA superstar in the near future.

