Top 5 reasons Matt Painter's Purdue can be national championship favorites following latest transfer portal moves

For Matt Painter and Purdue, 2025 was something of an inevitable step back. In 2024, led by Zack Edey, the Boilermakers reached the NCAA Tournament championship game. But 2025's squad simply wasn't up to the same level of performance. That said, the sun certainly hasn't set on Purdue's chances. Here's five reasons the Boilermakers can compete for the 2026 NCAA crown.

Top 5 reasons Purdue could win 2026 NCAA title

If forward Trey Kaufman-Renn returns to college rather than going to the NBA, Purdue would be a likely preseason title favorite. (Photo Credit:IMAGN)

5. The addition of Oscar Cluff

Replacing Zack Edey is something of an impossibility. But if the 7-foot-3 giant can't be replaced, credit to Matt Painter for the next best thing. Oscar Cluff is merely 6-foot-11, but he attacks the backboard and the low post with Edey-like ferocity. Purdue signed him via the portal, and Cluff's 12.3 rebounds per game at South Dakota State should translate into the Big Ten and help Purdue get tougher inside.

4. Omer Mayer joining the team

A recent breaking story was the addition of Israeli point guard Omer Mayer to the squad. International signings are notoriously difficult to evaluate, but there's reason to think that Mayer can be the future of the Boilermaker offense. He also might be even more ready than observers think and provide an immediate offensive boost to the Boilermaker backcourt, which was already impressive.

3. The return of Fletcher Loyer

Speaking of that backcourt, the apparent return of Fletcher Loyer is a big deal. A season ago, the 6-foot-4 junior scored 13.8 points per game and canned 44% of his 3-point attempts. With three seasons as a starter and a double-figure scorer, Loyer is one of the most established perimeter scorers not only in the Big Ten, but in all of college basketball. Keeping him is a big deal.

2. The return of Braden Smith

An even bigger deal is the return of point guard Braden Smith. Smith was vastly rumored to be hitting the transfer portal. Another three-year starter, Smith is perhaps the best distributing point guard in the nation. He led the nation in assists two years ago and was second nationally last season. Smith elected to stay with Purdue and his 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game of last season may even improve in 2025-26.

1. The (possible) return of Trey Kaufman-Renn

The potential icing on the massive cupcake of Purdue's title chances would be the possible return of forward Trey Kaufman-Renn. Of the Purdue players, it's TKR who seems to have the best NBA chances, although that's not to rule out a possible college return. After an explosive junior season where he scored 20.1 points per game, Kaufman-Renn is a collegiate star.

And while the NBA is interested, it's far from secure that TKR would be a top pick. He'll have to weigh his options, but an uncertain NBA future could be weighed against a likely massive NIL year and a potential national title with the Boilermakers. If Kaufman-Renn returns, Purdue moves from tough to absolutely devestating.

What do you think about the Boilermakers' 2026 NCAA title chances? Share your take below in our comments section!

