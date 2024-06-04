Top 5 returning basketball players ahead of 2024 NBA draft ft. Mark Sears

The NBA draft withdrawal deadline was Wednesday, with many players returning to college basketball. Despite good performances in the draft combine, some top players withdrew their names.

Bronny James did well in the draft combine despite his struggles as a USC freshman. Other top players like John Furphy, Cam Christie, DaRon Holmes and Jaylen Wells also chose to stay in the draft.

However, some big names in college basketball decided to withdraw their names and return to school.

#5, Caleb Love

Guard Caleb Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year last season, will return to Arizona. He averaged 18.0 points and 3.4 assists per game after transferring from North Carolina, where he spent three seasons. He propelled UNC to the 2022 national championship game.

#4, Coleman Hawkins

NCAA Tournament East Regional-Connecticut vs Illinois

Forward Coleman Hawkins is returning for a fifth season, but the Illinois Fighting Illini may miss him. He entered the transfer portal and many programs are vying for him. Hawkins averaged 12.1 ppg, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 apg while shooting 45.1%, including 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

#3, Hunter Sallis

ACC Tournament quarterfinal: Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh

Guard Hunter Sallis, projected as a second-round pick, will return to Wake Forest for his senior year. He averaged 18.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 2.5 apg while shooting 48.7% last season. He played his first two seasons with Gonzaga Bulldogs.

#2, Alex Karaban

Alex Karaban

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban did well in drills at the NBA draft combine but will return.

A good shooter, Karaban averaged 13.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.5 apg while shooting 49.5%, including 40.2% from 3-point range.

Due to his performance at the combine, he's projected to be a first-round draft pick in 2025.

#1, Mark Sears

Mark Sears

Mark Sears, who played two seasons at Ohio, will return for a third season with the Alabama Crimson Tide after withdrawing from the NBA draft.

Sears averaged 21.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 4.0 assists while shooting 50.8%, including 43.6% from 3-point range last season.

