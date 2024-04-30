Top 5 sleepers Baylor should target from the College Basketball transfer portal

Baylor had an up-and-down 2023-24 season en route to a second-round finish in the NCAA Tournament. Bannered by JaKobe Walter, RayJ Dennis and Jalen Bridges, the Bears finished third in the regular season with a 22-9 record (11-7 in Big 12).

They made the Big 12 Tournament semifinal after beating Cincinnati in the quarterfinal. Their quest to make the final fell after Iowa State stopped their rampage, 76-62.

Fortunately for the Scott Drew-coached squad, they were chosen to compete in the NCAA Tournament and were ranked third in the West Region. They beat Colgate in the first round, 92-67, but bumped into a brick wall in Clemson in the second round, losing 64-72.

Next season, they are expected to lose primary contributors Bridges and Walter after both players declared for the NBA Draft. Aside from them, Dantwan Grimes, Caleb Lohner, Austin Sacks and Miro Little enlisted themselves in the transfer portal, searching for new teams that would give them more playing time.

Good thing for Baylor as Duke guard Jeremy Roach expressed his commitment to play for the team, giving the Bears a veteran reinforcement who will bring maturity and playmaking in the 2024-25 season. Baylor can still pick other players in the transfer portal to strengthen their squad.

With this in mind, here are the five players that could be sleeper picks in the transfer portal.

Top 5 sleepers that Baylor can pick in the transfer portal

#5. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Dillon Mitchell played well as a power forward for Texas last season. He averaged 9.6 ppg and 7.5 rpg while shooting 58.5% from the field.

Baylor needs a big man to ease the workload of their guards in the 2024-25 season. Mitchell is a perfect fit for the team due to his athleticism and defense.

#4. DJ Wagner, Kentucky

DJ Wagner averaged 9.9 ppg in the 2023-24 season for the Wildcats.

DJ Wagner looks to bounce back from a disappointing first season with the Kentucky Wildcats. The 6-foot-4 point guard had a strong start to the 2023-24 season, twice scoring 20-plus points early in the Wildcats' campaign.

However, Wagner faded in the latter part of the season and didn't score for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament first round against Oakland. Wagner averaged 9.9 ppg, 1.9 rpg and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. A change of scenery would help Wagner resurrect his collegiate stint and improve his stock in the NBA draft next season.

#3. Wooga Poplar, Miami

Wooga Poplar shot 38.5% from the 3-point line in the 2023-24 season.

Wooga Poplar will bring his 3-point shooting prowess to the Bears if they want to pick him from the transfer portal. The six-foot-five shooting guard had been hyped to be a future NBA prospect, but he was inconsistent in the latter part of the season for Miami.

Poplar averaged 13.1 ppg and 4.8 rpg in the recently concluded season and shot 38.5% from the 3-point line.

#2. Jaylen Wells, Washington State

Jaylen Wells averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 1.2 apg for Washington State.

Jaylen Wells had an excellent 2023-24 season for Washington State. Wells came off the bench on some occasions, but he still produced well for the Cougars. In 34 games, he averaged 12.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 1.2 apg on 43.6% shooting from the field.

Baylor will need a crafty small forward who can make a difference when fielded in. Wells can make opponents honest on defense with his high-caliber 3-point sniping in his arsenal.

#1. Norchad Omier, Miami

Norchad Omier averaged 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds last season.

Norchad Omier is a double-double machine Baylor badly needs after Bridges declared for the NBA draft. He is one of the latest players in the transfer portal, and teams want to gain his services.

Last season, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds and gained his second-straight All-ACC selection. Baylor would love to secure his services as they seek a power forward who can score and rebound.

Will Baylor get these sleeper picks to boost their 2024-25 campaign? Let us know your views in the comments section.