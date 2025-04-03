Top 5 transfer portal targets for Buzz Williams' Maryland if Derik Queen leaves for the NBA

Derik Queen and the Maryland Terrapins lost 87-71 to No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. The team got as far as most fans expected, but now it is in an interesting position. The team has a new head coach in Buzz Williams after Kevin Willard left for Villanova, and the Terrapins could be losing one of their best players.

Derik Queen, who led the team with 16.5 points per game, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. Although he has not declared for the draft, most projections have him as a top-10 pick. As a result, it would be surprising if he did not enter. These are five transfer portal replacements Maryland can look at if Queen leaves the team.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Maryland if Derik Queen declares for the 2025 NBA draft

#1 Flory Bidunga

Bidunga was a five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class but played a backup role at Kansas this past season. He showed promise when he got significant playing time, averaging 11.3 points per game in the four games he got 25 minutes or more.

#2 Henri Veesaar

Veesaar broke out in the second half of the season and played a big role in Arizona's season turnaround. Although he only averaged 9.4 points per game this season, he scored double-digit points in seven of the last eight games.

#3 Reed Bailey

Reed Bailey would be a good addition to the Terrapins roster if they are not able to land a traditional center to replace Derik Queen. Bailey, a power forward, is a great scorer, averaging 18.8 points per game this past season. He creates consistent matchup problems for opponents and would be a great addition on Maryland.

#4 Alvaro Folgueiras

Power forward Alvaro Folgueiras is an interesting option because of his versatility. He is a great 3-point shooter for a big man, shooting at a 41.3% rate this season. He is a consistent scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this past season. He was also named the Horizon League Player of the Year.

#5 Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg is one of the best players in the transfer portal, and as a result, could be challenging for Maryland to land. However, if the Terrapins can add the star power forward, he would be a huge boost to the team's offense and rebounding as he averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game this past season.

