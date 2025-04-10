Top 5 transfer portal targets for Mark Campbell as Sedona Prince makes WNBA decision ft. Madina Okot 

TCU's Sedona Prince has decided to declare her eligibility for the 2025 WNBA draft. The 6-foot-7 center announced the development on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

In a post on Instagram, she thanked the Horned Frogs coaching staff, led by coach Mark Campbell, for helping her develop her full potential as a basketball player and the fans and the Fort Worth community for accepting her and cheering for her in every game.

Prince played 37 games this season for TCU, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 58.3% from the field. She formed a partnership with LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith, helping the Horned Frogs (34-4) qualify for the Elite Eight.

Her stellar season rewarded the center with various individual accolades, including the All-Big 12 First Team honors and All-American Honorable Mention by the AP, USBWA and WBCA.

Sedona Prince's decision left TCU coach Mark Campbell with big shoes to fill, as Van Lith has entered the WNBA draft. The Horned Frogs already have a replacement for Van Lith after they acquired Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles from the transfer portal.

The Big 12 team would have to revisit the portal to find a center that will take Prince's role in the 2025-26 season.

Here are some of the best available centers in the transfer portal that Campbell could look to as a potential replacement for Prince.

Top 5 transfer portal targets for Mark Campbell as a replacement for Sedona Prince

#5. Gracie Merkle

Gracie Merkle played two seasons for Bellarmine (2022-23) and Penn State (2024-25) and made a good account of herself during her stints there. The 6-foot-6 sophomore played a combined 59 games and averaged 15.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.1 apg and 1.9 bpg while shooting 68.6% from the field.

Merkle had 29 double-doubles in her collegiate career. Her season highs are 31 points (against Drexel on Nov. 27, 2024) and 18 rebounds (against Providence on Dec. 12, 2024).

#4. Breya Cunningham

Breya Cunningham improved her averages in her sophomore year with Arizona. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 11.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.3 spg and 1.8 bpg this past season, higher than the 7.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.9 spg and 1.8 bpg stat line she had in her freshman season with the Wildcats.

Cunningham shot 56.0% from the field and picked up two double-doubles this season. She had a season-high of 21 points against BYU on Dec. 22, 2024, and 15 rebounds (twice versus Cincinnati on Jan. 23 and versus Houston on Feb. 22).

#3. Lara Rohkohl

Lara Rohkohl had a breakout campaign with Charleston this past season. The 6-foot-3 German played 33 games with the Cougars and averaged 10.1 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.5 spg and 1.9 bpg.

Rohkohl shot 64.4% from the field and made 58.0% of her attempts from the free-throw line. She had eight double-doubles in the 2024-25 season for Charleston. Her season-highs were 23 points (against Meredith on Nov. 4, 2024) and 19 rebounds (vs. UNC Wilmington on Feb. 16).

#2. Clara Silva

Clara Silva played one season for Kentucky and suited up for 31 games. She averaged 4.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg and 1.1 bpg in 12.5 minutes per outing off the bench.

The 6-foot-7 Faro, Portugal native shot 56.5% and made 71.4% of her free-throw attempts. Campbell acquired her on April 1 as a possible reliever for Prince, but she would likely start for TCU following the center's departure.

#1. Madina Okot

Madina Okot had a great stint in her only season with Mississippi State. The 6-foot-6 Kenyan center played and started for 34 games for the Bulldogs and averaged 11.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.1 bpg.

The incoming senior shot 64.9% from the field and made 62.5% of her free throws this past season. Okot had nine double-doubles and had career highs of 26 points (against Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 21, 2024) and 23 rebounds (against Vanderbilt on Feb. 13).

