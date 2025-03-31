Top 5 transfer portal targets for Rutgers as Dylan Harper declares for NBA draft

One of the top players in college basketball was freshman guard Dylan Harper for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. However, after one season, he went on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday and announced he is entering the 2025 NBA draft.

Harper finished with 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 32.6 minutes per game.

Rutgers is going to need to replace one of its premier players and can address it in the NCAA transfer portal. Let's take a closer look at a handful of options the program can go after to replace Harper's production.

Top transfer portal targets for Rutgers

#1, Youssouf Singare

Getting size and a former national champion would be massive for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and that's what the program can get with center Youssouf Singare. He was not getting much playing time as he averaged 0.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg and 0.2 bpg this season.

While he did not get much playing time, getting the experience from a winning culture could help the Scarlet Knights get to the next level.

#2, Yaxel Lendeborg

One of the more talented players in the NCAA transfer portal is senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg from the UAB Blazers. Last season, he averaged 17.7 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.8 bpg and 1.7 spg while posting a shooting split of 52.2/35.7/75.7.

Lendeborg is also from Pennsauken, New Jersey, so a chance for him to go back home is going to be enticing for his final season of eligibility. In terms of roster construction, Rutgers needs an elite scorer who can spread the floor and create for the team, and Lendeborg has done all of that and more.

#3, Jorge Diaz Graham

Junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham is another name that would be interesting for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to target in the NCAA transfer portal. He has proven to be a good bench option throughout his collegiate career with the Pittsburgh Panthers, so this would not be too much of a change of scenery as he would go from Pittsburgh to New Jersey.

Last season, Graham averaged 3.1 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.2 apg and 0.3 spg in 7.2 mpg. Adding a solid upperclassman off the bench can continue to help Rutgers bolster their depth.

#4, Al Amadou

The Marquette Golden Eagles saw sophomore forward Al Amadou hit the NCAA transfer portal, and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights should be in the mix for him. He is from Philadelphia, which is not far from Rutgers. He can add depth and size as Amadou is 6-foot-9 and would be another name off the bench as he averaged 3.6 minutes per game.

This would not be a splashy addition by any stretch of the imagination, but getting a solid wing player who can eat minutes in garbage time or give your starters a minute or two of rest could be massive.

#5, Myles Rice

Sophomore guard Myles Rice of the Indiana Hoosiers was another name that hit the NCAA transfer portal, and he could be a significant addition to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rice has shown the ability to be an impactful starter over the last two seasons and is coming off averaging 10.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.0 spg while shooting 41.2% from the floor, 32.5% from beyond the arc, and 81.8% from the charity stripe.

He would help replace the impact of losing Dylan Harper and give the Scarlet Knights someone who is able to handle the basketball and distribute for the rest of the team.

