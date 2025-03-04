Top 5 women’s basketball team in 2025 AP Top 25 Poll ahead of final regular season week feat. USC, UConn rise and more

The top women's basketball teams in the 2025 have been revealed. The AP Top 25 Poll came out on Monday, and the USC Trojans and UConn Huskies have risen while the UCLA Bruins fell.

With the season in its final week, let's look at the best five women's basketball teams in the country.

Top 5 women's basketball teams in 2025 AP Top 25 Poll ahead of the final week

#5, South Carolina Gamecocks: 27-3

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the defending national champions. The Gamecocks' title defense is going according to plan, and the squad seems to be clicking at the perfect time.

The Gamecocks are on a four-game winning streak. Their last loss was against the UConn Huskies in the middle of February. The loss hurt, but we're sure that Dawn Staley will use it as chalkboard material in March Madness.

#4, UCLA Bruins: 27-2

The UCLA Bruins are the biggest fallers in the top five. They've dropped from second to fourth following their second loss of the season to their archrivals, the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have been flawless this season aside from two losses to the JuJu Watkins-led Trojans. They're now out of the top three for the first time in weeks.

#3, UConn Huskies: 28-3

The UConn Huskies' quest to win a national championship in Paige Bueckers' last season is going according to plan. They recently pulled off a stunning win versus South Carolina in the Gamecocks' backyard.

The Huskies are enjoying a seven game winning streak. Their most recent loss was versus the Tennessee Volunteers in early February.

#2, USC Trojans: 26-2

The USC Trojans have one of the most stacked rosters in college basketball, and their used their full arsenal versus the UCLA Bruins. JuJu Watkins was pivotal in the win against the Bruins, and USC lifted the Big Ten title.

The Trojans will be a nightmare opponent during March Madness, and would have been the team to beat. However, there's one team that looks even more dangerous heading into the business end.

#1, Texas Longhorns: 29-2

The Texas Longhorns women's basketball team is breaking records upon records in the 2024-25 season. They maintained their spot at the top of the AP Poll.

The Longhorns are riding a 13 game winning streak. Their last loss was against the South Carolina Gamecocks way back in January. The Longhorns are the team to beat as March Madness rolls around.

