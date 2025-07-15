"Toughest experience I ever had was going undrafted": When Duke HC Jon Scheyer talked about unfortunate illness just before NBA draft 

After playing a vital role in leading the Duke Blue Devils to the national championship, Jon Scheyer had his sights set on the NBA. However, this was not to be, as a medical condition forced its way into his life, destroying his chances of ever playing in the NBA.

In the period leading up to the 2010 NBA draft, he contracted mononucleosis, which hampered his preparations and caused him to miss the draft combine. "Mono" is a virus that causes various symptoms, including fatigue, fever and weight loss. Because of it, he had to sit out for three to four weeks, and Scheyer subsequently went undrafted.

He talked about the challenges and disappointment he faced at that time during his appearance on the "Point Forward" podcast in November 2022.

"For me, probably the toughest experience I've ever had was going undrafted," Scheyer said. "You know, we won a national championship, I led our team in scoring and assists, and I felt like there was a really good role that I could carve out.

"Then I got mono during the pre-draft process. I was skinny to begin with, and I lost about 15 pounds, which wasn’t ideal. That moment right there was, I think, really defining for me going forward. It drove me, no matter what path I followed. Those were tough moments," he added.

Jon Scheyer's eye injury ultimately ended his chances of having an NBA career

After going undrafted, Jon Scheyer joined the Miami Heat for the NBA Summer League, but an eye injury during a game put a definitive end to his NBA aspirations. He suffered a torn retina and optic nerve damage after being poked in the eye, which required surgery.

Following his recovery, Scheyer, who still had hopes of making the NBA, had a tryout with the Los Angeles Clippers in September 2010, but was not signed due to health concerns.

"I think it was a little shock to his system, coming off winning a national championship and then getting released by the Clippers," Scheyer's agent Mark Bartelstein said via ESPN.com in 2011.

Scheyer took some more time to recover and rehabilitate his eye before signing a contract with Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA Development League in February 2011.

Scheyer even declined several offers from overseas because he was determined to play in the NBA. However, later that year, he agreed to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel. He spent one season with Maccabi Tel Aviv and then another season with Gran Canaria in Spain before retiring.

