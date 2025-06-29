Miami Heat Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Miami Heat will enter the 2025 NBA Summer League via the California Classic and the Las Vegas Summer League next month. The Heat has yet to make any big move, but the franchise has been known to cultivate players from the ground up, which makes their Summer League appearances intriguing.

In the 2025 draft, they selected Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakučionis from Illinois as their 20th pick. He was the only pick by the Heat in the draft, adding to the team’s core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, and Kel’el Ware.

The Heat finished last season with the eighth seed, making it into the playoffs despite having the 10th-best record in the Eastern Conference. However, they lost to the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

The Summer League will allow them to see who has the potential to make their team and perhaps crack their rotation for next year. With the Heat's track record of finding diamonds in the rough, it is not absurd to think that they could see one in this year's NBA Summer League.

Here is their 2025 Summer League roster.

Miami Heat 2025 Summer League roster

The Heat is expected to field a youthful crew in the 2025 Summer League, consisting of rookies, sophomores, and unheralded players from the NCAA and the G-League.

Their Summer League roster is as follows:

Player Position Marcus Williams Guard Bryson Warren Guard Kel'el Ware Center Oumar Ballo Center JC Butler Forward Javonte Cooke Guard Dain Dainja Forward Mairon Gardner Guard Vladislav Goldin Center Kasparas Jakucionis Guard Pelle Larson Forward Kira Lewis Guard Steve Settle Forward Erk Stevenson Guard



Some of the key players in the roster include incoming sophomore player Kel'el Ware, who impressed in his rookie year with the Heat last season, and rookie Kasparas Jakucionis.

Meanwhile, others were a combination of undrafted and G-League players looking to pave opportunities for themselves in the Summer League.

Miami Heat 2025 Summer League schedule

The Heat will start their Summer League schedule in the California Classic at the Chase Center. Their first game will be against the San Antonio Spurs on July 5, Saturday.

Here are the rest of their games:

Date Time (PDT) Matchup





Saturday, July 5

1:30 p.m Heat vs. Spurs Sunday, July 6 1:30 p.m. Heat vs. Lakers Tuesday, July 8

TBD Warriors vs. Heat

After the California Classic, the Miami Heat will then travel to Las Vegas to continue their Summer League games. There, they will face some of the Eastern Conference rivals, such as the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.

Date Time Matchup July 11 4:30 p.m. Heat vs Hawks July 13 7:30 p.m Heat vs Cavaliers July 14 8 p.m. Heat vs Celtics July 17 4 p.m. Heat vs Pistons

There will also be at least one additional game added to the Las Vegas schedule.

