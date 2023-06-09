After declaring for the 2022 NBA draft, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis got COVID and couldn't participate in the combine, ultimately leading him to return to the Hoosiers for his senior year. A year later, the son of former Indiana Pacer Dale Davis is returning to the draft pool looking more ready than ever to contribute at an NBA level.

Jackson-Davis, affectionately known as TJD, enters this year's NBA draft on the back of what has arguably been his best season in a Hoosiers jersey.

Granted, he's been a consistent performer for years (third-team All-Big Ten as a freshman, second-team All-Big Ten as a junior year). But after becoming Indiana's all-time leading rebounder and shot-blocker as well as jumping up to third on the all-time scoring list and unanimously making first-team All-American last season, it's safe to say he had a career-defining year.

Can TJD go in the first round of the NBA draft?

The future looks bright for son of the former Indiana Pacer.

The Indiana forward averaged 20.9 points over the 2022-2023 season, along with 10.8 rebounds and 4 assists, all while shooting 58.1%. His stock has continued to rise after putting on a dominant display at the draft combine, where he ranked first among the bigs in his standing vertical, max vertical, three-quarter-court sprint and shuttle run.

He also casually made 9 of his first 12 attempts from deep after never making a triple in his time at Indiana. If there were any questions about TJD's overall game heading into the NBA draft, he answered them at the combine.

Barstool Indy @barstoolindy



Trayce Jackson-Davis pulling it from deep at the Combine Trayce Jackson-Davis pulling it from deep at the Combine 👀 https://t.co/FlI9c4w30C

With his agility and mature decision-making, Jackson-Davis looks as promising as it gets for NBA teams looking to add depth and talent. He's been working out for multiple teams, including his hometown Pacers. There seems to be a real buzz around his potential, and being the son of a former Pacer of 10 years will only aid the buzz.

If the versatile TJD can stay as consistent in the league as he's been throughout his college career and if he adds an offensive perimeter threat to his game, there's no telling how far he could go in the league.

It's a hard decision to make for scouts, especially with the amount of pure talent in this year's draft pool, but nobody should be surprised if Jackson-Davis goes in the first round.

Poll : 0 votes