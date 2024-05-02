Trevon Brazile Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Arkansas forward ft. Wisconsin 

Trevon Brazile has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending last season with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He also already declared for the 2024 NBA draft but has retained his eligibility.

Brazile recovered from a torn ACL and played 26 games, averaging 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. But where could he wind up playing college basketball if he withdraws his name from the draft and uses his final year of eligibility?

Trevon Brazile Transfer Portal Landing Spots

#1 Wisconsin Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers were interested in Trevon Brazile coming out of high school, so there could be some interest here.

Wisconsin struggled on the rebounding aspect, as the program was tied for 316th in the sport with 34.0 total rebounds per game. The program lost Connor Essegian, Gus Yalden, AJ Storr, Isaac Lindsey and Chucky Hepburn due to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Adding Brazile to a team that lost a lot of talent could help steer the ship.

#2 Cleveland State Vikings

The Cleveland State Vikings finished seventh in the Horizon League with a 21-15 record. They added forward Isaac Abidde through the NCAA Transfer Portal, so the team has added some talent.

Even with the health concerns Trevon Brazile has, he would be a good fit. as Cleveland State extended an offer for him out of high school.

#3 USC Trojans

The USC Trojans are entering a new phase after firing Andy Enfield following a miserable 15-18 season.

The Trojans are in a bit of freefall but have a lot of excitement moving to the Big Ten Conference and have some talent throughout the roster. Eric Musselman is going to need to create a culture at Southern California, and adding Brazile for one year could be how he does just that.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are an interesting program, as they are looking for a new phase after firing Juwan Howard following the last season.

Now with Dusty May coaching the program, this is a similar situation to what the USC conversation could look like. The Wolverines finished 8-24 last season and need some stronger pieces to be better.

With the addition of center Danny Wolf from Yale in the transfer portal, they could be a 1-2 punch to elevate the program to a new height. With guard Justin Pippen committed, the team would have some excitement in Ann Arbor.

#5 Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns went 21-13 last season and joining the Southeastern Conference next season, so this is a chance to bolster the roster a bit while staying in the same conference.

Texas struggled rebounding throughout the season, as they were tied for 268th in college basketball with 34.7 rebounds per game. That's something Trevon Brazile could significantly help with.