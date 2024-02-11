UCF vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Picks - Feb. 10 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) host the UCF Knights (13-8, 5-4 Big 12) on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX. The Big 12 matchup tips off at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+.

Texas Tech is ranked 23 in the nation. They have dropped their last three games and fallen from top spot in the Big 12 they held two weeks ago. UCF, meaanwhile, is coming off a 74-63 win at Oklahoma last Saturday.

They are in the most difficult part of their schedule, as they take on their third straight game against a ranked opponent.

UCF vs Texas Tech: Prediction

Texas Tech are 1.5 games out of the top spot in the toughest conference in college basketball this season. This matchup against UCF is a must-win after they dropped their last three games and having to face both No. 4 Kansas and No. 14 Iowa State in the upcoming week.

The Red Raiders' most recent game was a 79-73 defeat to Baylor on Tuesday. Senior guard Joe Toussaint led the way in scoring for Tech, tallying 18 points and six assists. Toussaint's game was cut short when he fouled out late in the contest.

Their leading scorer, sophomore guard Pop Isaacs, had a relatively quiet night against Baylor, with 11 points, shooting 33.3%. Isaacs is averaging 17.3 points on the season and also leads in steals (1.1). Texas Tech will expect a bounce-back performance from Isaacs against UCF.

Another player to watch for Texas Tech is senior forward Warren Washington, who's averaging a team-high 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He's also one of five players for the Red Raiders averaging over 10 points.

UCF is back on the road after back-to-back home games against Baylor and Oklahoma. They hung around with Baylor but fell 77-69. They knocked off the Oklahoma Sooners, who were ranked No. 23 at the time, 74-63.

The Knights got another quality effort from their leading scorer junior guard Jaylin Sellers, who finished with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals. Sellers shot just 30% from the field but connected on 13 of 14 free throws.

Senior guard Antwann Jones added 15 points against the Sooners, shooting an efficient 6-7, including 3-4 from beyond the arc. UCF's assist and steal leader Darius Johnson also chipped in with 14 points and eight assists, shooting 9-10 from the free throw line.

UCF has had a few big wins recently and could put together another upset-worthy performance. But the Red Raiders should return to winning ways and creep closer to the top spot in the best conference in college basketball.

Pick: Texas Tech Red Raiders (-7.5)

UCF vs Texas Tech: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 Conf) +7.5 (-110) o137.5 (-105) +270 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Conf) -7.5 (-110) u137.5 (-115) -340

UCF vs Texas Tech: Key injuries

UCF

Forward- C. Walker: Unidisclosed (Questionable)

Guard- M. Williams: Eligibility (OUT for season)

Texas Tech

Forward- D. Cambridge: Knee (OUT for season)

UCF vs Texas Tech: Where to watch

The firstmeeting between the two teams will be live on ESPN+ beginning at 4 p.m. EST from the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, TX.

Also Read: San Diego State vs Nevada prediction, odds and picks - Feb. 9 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Poll : Who wins this matchup? UCF No. 23 Texas Tech 0 votes