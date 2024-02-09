San Diego State vs Nevada prediction, odds and picks - Feb. 9 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Lawlor Events Center will witness an exciting Mountain West Conference matchup on Friday. The 24th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The Aztecs (18-5, 7-3 MWC) are on a two-game winning streak after a 77-64 road win on Tuesday against the Air Force Falcons. Meanwhile, The Wolf Pack (18-5, 5-4) are coming off a 77-63 road win over the Utah State Aggies on Tuesday. They are also on a two-game winning streak.

Also Read: Will Kansas basketball make the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Breaking down Jayhawks March Madness 2024 odds

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline San Diego State Aztecs +1.5 (EVEN) Over 140.5 (-115) +115 Nevada Wolf Pack -1.5 (-120) Under 140.5 (-105) -135

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack head-to-head

This matchup will be interesting as these programs have faced off 28 times against one another. The Aztecs hold a commanding 21-7 record up to this point against the Wolf Pack.

The most recent game happened less than a month ago as on Jan. 17, 2024, San Diego State picked up a 71-59 home win.

Where to watch San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

The Aztecs vs. Wolf Pack matchup will air on linear television on the CBS Sports Network and be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack critical injuries

San Diego State

No injuries to report

Nevada Wolf Pack

Forward Tylan Pope: Quadricep (Questionable)

Guard Isaac Hymes: Illness (OUT)

Guard Tyler Powell: Redshirt (OUT)

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Nevada Wolf Pack: Best picks and prediction

There is a bit of a difference when diving into the defenses as of late. San Diego State allowed 68.8 points in their last four games, while Nevada gave up 74.8 points in their previous five games.

Senior forward Jaedon LeDee has dominated, averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.2 steals in 32.6 minutes per game. He shoots 55.1% from the floor, including 38.7% from beyond the arc.

Nevada is dealing with injuries and is unranked, so expect the Aztecs to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: San Diego State Aztecs +1.5 (EVEN)

Also Read: Most consecutive NCAA tournament appearances by coach ft. Mike Krzyzewski, Tom Izzo and more