UCLA basketball recruiting: Top 5 commitments for the Pac-12 powerhouse in 2023

UCLA basketball has a rich history of winning, with 11 national titles and 18 trips to the Final Four. The Bruins are aiming to add more banners to their rafters under coach Mick Cronin, who has built a strong foundation in the Pac-12.

The 2023 recruiting class is one of the reasons for optimism in Westwood, as Cronin has secured five commitments from some of the top prospects in the country.

A look at the five newcomers who could make an Impact in 2023

#1 Sebastian Mack

Sebastian Mack is a four-star guard from Nevada who can score in bunches. He is ranked No. 56 overall, No. 7 at his position and No. 2 in his state by 247Sports Composite.

He has a smooth stroke from beyond the arc, a knack for getting to the basket and a high IQ on both ends of the floor. He spurned offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon and more to join UCLA.

#2 Devin Williams

Devin Williams is a four-star forward from California who brings length and athleticism to the frontcourt. He is ranked No. 74 overall, No. 17 at his position and No. 13 in his state by 247Sports Composite.

He has a developing offensive game that includes a mid-range jumper and some post moves. He chose UCLA over Arizona State, USC, Texas and more.

#3 Brandon Williams

Brandon Williams is a four-star forward from New York who has a versatile skill set that allows him to play inside and out. He is ranked No. 86 overall, No. 20 at his position, and No. 3 in his state by 247Sports Composite.

He has a smooth touch from deep, a soft touch around the rim and a good feel for the game. He committed to UCLA over Georgetown, Maryland, St. John's and more.

#4 Ilane Fibleuil

Ilane Fibleuil is a four-star guard from France who has a flair for scoring from all over the court. He is ranked No. 121 overall, No. 17 at his position and No. 1 in his country by 247Sports Composite.

He has a quick release, a deep range and a knack for drawing fouls. He can also handle the ball, drive to the hoop and finish with style. He picked UCLA over Gonzaga, Michigan State, Oregon and more.

#5 Jan Vide

Jan Vide is a guard from Slovenia who has a crafty game that makes him hard to guard. 247Sports Composite does not rank him, but he is rated as an 88 by 247Sports.

He has a good handle, a solid jumper and a high motor. He signed with UCLA over Arizona, Florida State, Michigan and more.

The Bruins have landed an impressive haul of talent for 2023 that should keep them in contention for championships for years to come.

