USC Schedule 2024: Full list of Trojans' opponents for 2024, 2025 seasons revealed as B1G schedule released

The USC Trojans are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on this season. This is their final season in the Pac-12 Conference as they will head to the Big Ten Conference beginning in 2024. The Big Ten Conference opponents for the 2024 and 2025 seasons were announced today, so now we know what teams the Trojans will face off against.

There are going to be some interesting matchups as they have an annual game against the UCLA Bruins and Penn State Nittany Lions to look forward to. With head coach Lincoln Riley getting prepared for a whole new slate of opponents, what will the Trojans do?

Are the USC Trojans contenders for this season's national championship?

When looking at the future odds for this season's national championship, the USC Trojans are considered one of the favorites in the major sportsbooks. It makes a lot of sense as the combination of Lincoln Riley and reigning Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Caleb Williams are in their second season with the program. That means they are getting their feet wet in terms of Pac-12 Conference football.

The USC Trojans were the fourth-ranked program last season heading into the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game before losing to the Utah Utes. Williams was hobbled in that game, nursing an ankle injury, and the defense was struggling to stop a plastic bag.

Their defense had the mentality of the offense is going to win games and they needed to just not give up touchdowns. They ended up allowing 27.9 points per game and now are looking to get more pressure up front. In fact, that is exactly what the Trojans did in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Some of the key additions were defensive lineman Jack Sullivan (Purdue), linebacker Deuce Palmer (SMU), defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (Texas A&M), and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (Wyoming).

The team has the game planning of Lincoln Riley, the offensive weapons of wide receiver Dorian Singer and a brand-new offensive line. The team lost some integral pieces, but that is life in college football, and this offense is going to be explosive once again.

Looking at the other teams that are serious contenders for the national championship, there typically are quarterback question marks. Alabama has yet to make a decision about their quarterback, and Georgia is still mulling their options. USC has kept their important pieces together and should be a massive favorite to win the 2024 NCAA Football National Championship.

