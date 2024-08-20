UConn 2024 Preview: 5 bold predictions for Geno Auriemma's Huskies this season

The UConn Huskies are back after an injury-ridden year that saw many of the upperclassmen sidelined for most of the season. Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin are preparing for their last dance, looking to culminate in a championship.

The Huskies are also boosted by the addition of No. 1 recruit Sarah Strong, No. 7 Allie Ziebell and No. 11 Morgan Cheli. With the final roster set, here are a few predictions.

Five bold predictions for UConn Huskies this season

#1 The Paige Bueckers-Kaitlyn Chen duo to be a hit

Former Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen transferred to UConn for her final season in April. She averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals as a junior. Chen is widely considered as Nika Muhl's replacement after the Croatian guard moved to the WNBA.

Going by the track record, Paige Bueckers brought in exceptional results, playing in a trio with Muhl and forward Aaliyah Edwards. Chen has impressed coach Geno Auriemma during the practice sessions. In an interview with CT Insider, he said:

"You go, 'Well, we lost Nika. So, do we just kind of roll with what we have? Or do we try to find another guard to play that position? That can add something that we don't have?'

"(Chen) she's a little different than KK (Arnold). She’s a little different than Ash (Shade) and a little different than Paige (Bueckers). She's different. She just adds a little bit of spice and a little of difference to what we're doing. … They’re going to have to guard this kid."

#2 Sarah Strong will be the final piece that solves the puzzle

Aaliyah Edwards, the forward in UConn's core trio from last year, is also in the WNBA, and her likely replacement is incoming freshman forward Sarah Strong.

During her senior year in high school, Strong averaged 21.0 points, 16.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. The forward will be UConn's biggest asset around the rim, taking in the rebounds while also scoring.

#3 The nine-year drought to end

While teams like USC and South Carolina could be a threat to UConn, the Huskies' current roster is nearly perfect and almost impossible to get past. With all the pieces in place, Geno Auriemma has the highest chance of adding a 12th ring to his display.

UConn's last title came in 2016, which also marked the end of the iconic Breanna Stewart era. The guard led the Huskies to four consecutive championships.

#4 UConn to have an undefeated season

The UConn Huskies wrapped last season with an 18-0 conference record and a 33-6 overall record. Their losses were to South Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas, Kansas and NC State in the regular season and against Iowa in the Final Four.

These results came despite three players being sidelined with injuries and freshman players having to play longer minutes. Now, with a healthier roster and talented additions, UConn stands a high chance of enjoying an undefeated season.

#5 Paige Bueckers to win Player of the Year

After being National Player of the Year honors in 2020-21, Paige Bueckers dealt with injuries the next two seasons while the Caitlin Clark phenomenon surged. However, after being a finalist to Clark last season and taking UConn to the Final Four, the upcoming year could be the one for the guard to win all major awards.

Bueckers also has the urgency of winning a championship, as this will be her last year. With the win, she would join an elite league of other Huskies legends like Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.

