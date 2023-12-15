The No. 5 UConn Huskies face the No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs this Friday night at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Both teams have had a strong start to their seasons, which has propelled them to the top ten of the AP Basketball Poll. The Bulldogs have a record of 8-2, while the Huskies are 10-1.

Last time out, the Huskies defeated the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 101-63. Forward Alex Karaban was the Huskies' top scorer, netting an outstanding 26 points, with seven rebounds and three assists in just 22 minutes. Three players on UConn's side scored 10 or more points. Guard Tristen Newton was their top assister with six. He also scored 16 points and four rebounds.

The Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 78-40 on Monday night. This was a rather easy game for Gonzaga, given that it was the Delta Devils' tenth straight defeat this year. Branden Huff was the top scorer for them, with 17 points, one assist and four rebounds in 18 minutes. It was a rather quiet performance from the Bulldogs, but more than enough to see past the Delta Devils.

UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Betting Tips

The +5 line has been covered by the Bulldogs in all of their last 5 games.

The +5 line has been covered by the Bulldogs in 9 of their last 10 games.

The +5 line has been covered by the Bulldogs in 7 consecutive games.

The Huskies won their last head-to-head 82-54.

The Huskies have won 15 of their last 17 games.

The Bulldogs have hit the game total over in 13 of their last 21 home games.

UConn Huskies vs Gonzaga Bulldogs Odds and Predictions

The odds for the game are the following according to SportsLine:

UConn vs. Gonzaga spread: UConn -5.5

UConn vs. Gonzaga over/under: 150.5 points

UConn vs. Gonzaga money line: UConn -212, Gonzaga +175.

The game is set to be a tight affair between two of the best basketball sides in the country. The UConn Huskies do have a tight advantage over the Gonzaga Bulldogs considering their current form and their previous match.

Prediction: UConn 83-78.