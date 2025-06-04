UConn’s KK Arnold drops 2-word reaction in awe of ex-teammate Nika Muhl’s chic outfit

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold showed love to her former teammate, who is now competing in the WNBA. On Tuesday, the Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl shared snaps of her latest chic outfit on her Instagram account as she continues to put out her famous pre-game fits.

Muhl is currently in her second year in the WNBA after spending four seasons with coach Geno Auriemma's program. However, she is sidelined for the whole campaign with an ACL tear that she suffered in October of last year while playing for Beşiktaş JK in the Turkish Super League.

"Just here to support the home team with my knee twin. Who said we can’t switch (it up)," Muhl captioned.

Arnold then dropped a two-word reaction in support of Muhl.

"My lawdddddd," she wrote.

(image credits: @nika.muhl on Instagram)

Arnold has since doubled down on her showing love to Muhl by reposting the latter's upload on her own Instagram story.

(image credits: @kamoreaarnold on Instagram)

Nika Muhl and KK Arnold were teammates at UConn during the 2023-24 season, which was the former's last year and the latter's first.

During her rookie year with the Storm, Muhl played 3.6 minutes per contest in 16 games. Meanwhile. Arnold is heading into her junior year of collegiate hoops after averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals a game in her second stint.

KK Arnold reposts the 2025-26 UConn Huskies' first day of official practice on her Instagram stories

On Tuesday, the incoming 2025-26 UConn Huskies roster, with KK Arnold, incoming sophomore star Sarah Strong and USC transfer Kayleigh Heckel, worked together for their first day of official practice. The Huskies posted the video on Instagram and wrote in the caption:

"Back to work,"

Arnold then reposted it immediately on her Instagram story.

(image credits: @kamoreaarnold on Instagram)

The Huskies, coached by Geno Auriemma, are entering next season as heavy favorites to go back-to-back in their national championship defense. They are coming off a 2024-25 season in which they finished with an overall record of 37-3, including an undefeated 18-0 during Big East conference play, and won their 12th national title over the 2024 defending champions, South Carolina Gamecocks.

