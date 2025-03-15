Sisterly bond on display as Nika Muhl reacts to Hana Muhl’s reflection on season filled with struggles and triumphs

Nika Muhl is preparing to take on her second professional season in the WNBA after her rookie year had a late start due to a work visa issue. The Seattle Storm star showed support to her sister, Hana Muhl, who recapped her junior season with the Manhattan Jaspers on her Instagram post. Hana reflected on a long, ardurous year that came to an end on Wednesday.

Ad

Both Muhl sisters are from Croatia and come from a basketball family. Nika Muhl spent all four years of her college experience playing for the UConn Huskies, winning the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award twice during her time there. Her younger sister Hana has just wrapped up her third collegiate season and her first with Manhattan after transferring from Ball State.

In the Instagram post she put up on Saturday, Hana Muhl had a few words to describe the season that she worked through, looking back at all the hard work and obstacles that she overcame throughout the year. Despite the hardships, Muhl expressed pride, both in herself and what she achieved.

Ad

Trending

Hana Muhl posted about her season, looking back on her third year playing college basketball.

"one of the toughest, but most rewarding seasons - and I got to it with people I love," said Muhl, looking back on her season.

Ad

Nika Muhl, who has endured a lot of the same experiences her sister is going through, expressed her support and appreciation for Hana with a heart emoji.

Nika Muhl had no words for her sister's post, but showed her support in a powerful way.

Both Muhl sisters have overcome the same obstacles as they went from Croatia to the United States to pursue their basketball dreams. Their bond has been evident throughout their careers, with both making sure to show support to the other as they have navigated through their different paths.

Ad

Nika Muhl's 2024 season was also full of obstacles

Hana Muhl wasn't the only sister who faced difficulties while trying to find her way in the basketball world. Nika Muhl was drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she didn't play until the Seattle Storm's fourth regular season game because of a problem securing her work visa.

Muhl appeared in 16 of the Storm's regular season games last year and struggled to find solid footing in the WNBA game. However, with a full offseason to prepare and no off-the-court issues hanging over her head, Muhl's main focus is basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback