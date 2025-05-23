UConn’s Solo Ball welcomes IU Indy transfer Alec Millender to Dan Hurley’s Huskies with open arms

UConn guard Solo Ball passionately welcomed recruit Alec Millender to the Huskies hours after he announced his commitment to play for the Dan Hurley-coached team.
Millender and the UConn men's basketball team confirmed the news on their Instagram pages. Junior guard Ball was one of the first people to comment on the acquisition of the 6-foot-1 guard out of IU Indianapolis.
"Welcome to the basketball capital of the world 🙏🏽🐺," Ball posted.
Millender, a streak shooting guard out of Chicago, Illinois, spent four seasons at Wayne State from 2020-24 before transferring to IU Indianapolis last season. He started in 27 of 32 games for the Jaguars, averaging 8.2 points per game and making 43.5% of his attempts from the 3-point line.
The guard joins Ball, Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed Jr, Silas Demary Jr, Jaylin Stewart, Braylon Mullins, Malachi Smith, Eric Reibe, Jayden Ross, Jacob Furphy, Dwayne Koroma, and Jacob Ross.
The addition of Millender brings the UConn scholarship allotment to 13, which is the limit for men's basketball. However, it is likely to expand to 15 pending judicial approval of recent legislation.
Alec Millender's addition deepens UConn point guard rotation
The commitment of Alec Millender to UConn boosted its point guard depth. He's expected to play behind Silas Demary Jr and Malachi Smith in the depth chart, but there's a chance Huskies coach Dan Hurley might experiment with his lineup and bring him alongside Demary or Smith because of his shooting prowess.
Millender is the second Indiana product in UConn's 2025-26 college basketball roster. He joins Greenfield, Indiana native Braylon Mullins.
UConn (24-11) failed to defend its back-to-back titles, losing to eventual champion Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Hurley went to work early and boosted his lineup to contend in the Big East and the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
ESPN college basketball analyst Jeff Borzello ranked UConn second behind Purdue in its way-too-early 2025-26 season rankings. Fox Sports' John Fanta tipped the Huskies as No. 4 in his own list behind Houston, St. John's, and Purdue.
Expect UConn to howl like hungry dogs in the 2025-26 season as they'll be hungry to win as many games as possible and tear through the 2026 NCAA Tournament to win its third title in four years and seventh overall.
What can you say about the addition of IU Indy star Alec Millender to UConn? Let us know your views in the comments section.
