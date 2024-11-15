UConn vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds & Picks for Nov. 15 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No. 2-ranked UConn Huskies head to the Greensboro Complex to take on the 14th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday. This game has the potential to be a Final Four preview with how great these teams are expected to perform.

The Huskies (2-0) are coming off an 86-49 home victory over the South Florida Bulls on Sunday. The Tar Heels (3-0) are looking to build off their 66-47 road win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Let's take a deeper dive into these teams and discuss how this game should go.

UConn vs. North Carolina Prediction

The UConn Huskies are clearly the better overall team in this game and should be able to win. However, the spread is sitting at 22.5 points, which is way too high to feel comfortable about. When these teams played last year, this was a 12-point difference, so go with the UNC Tar Heels +22.5 to cover the spread.

The over is also the better play for the total as these teams have been able to shoot the basketball well. UConn is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc while North Carolina is making 29.2% of their threes thus far.

A big reason for the Huskies' success has been guard Paige Bueckers, who is coming off a 22-point performance last time out against South Florida. She is one of the best overall scorers in the nation and should dominate here as well.

UConn vs. North Carolina Odds

Team Spread Total UConn Huskies -22.5 (-110) Over 134.5 (-110) North Carolina Tar Heels +22.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110)

UConn vs. North Carolina Picks

Pick #1: North Carolina Tar Heels +22.5 (-110)

Pick #2: Over 134.5 (-110)

Pick #3: Paige Bueckers Over 22.5 Points (-114)

UConn vs. North Carolina head-to-head

The UConn Huskies and the North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing against one another for the 13th time. The Huskies have been able to control the series, winning eight of the 12 games, including their previous six games against the Tar Heels.

Where to watch UConn vs. North Carolina

The UConn vs. North Carolina game will air on ESPN2 for television audiences and will be streaming on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live Sports and Fubo TV.

