UConn vs. South Carolina | National championship game record, head-to-head history, wins, and stats

UConn vs. South Carolina is the national championship game in the women's March Madness Tournament this year. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. It is a rematch of the 2022 national championship game, in which the South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the UConn Huskies 64-49.

UConn national championship game record

The UConn Huskies are the most successful team in the history of women's college basketball. They have the most national championship game wins and appearances. They have amassed an 11-1 record in national championship games. Their first win came in 1995 when they defeated Tennessee 70-64. They also had a stretch from 2013 to 2016, winning four national titles in a row.

However, the Huskies have not won an NCAA Tournament National Championship since winning their fourth straight in 2016. They have only made one appearance in the final since then, losing in 2022 to South Carolina.

South Carolina national championship game record

The South Carolina Gamecocks program has not always been a prestigious women's college basketball program. Their growth to this level is a relatively new development in the past decade or so. As a result, the Gamecocks have only appeared in three national championship games, achieving a 3-0 record.

The Gamecocks' first win came in 2017, when they defeated Mississippi State 67-55. Their most recent win came last year when they defeated Iowa 87-75.

UConn vs. South Carolina all-time head-to-head record

UConn vs. South Carolina is a women's basketball matchup that has happened 15 times before. The first matchup took place in 2007, with the Huskies winning 97-39 in a dominant performance. They went on to win the first eight matchups. The Gamecocks won their first game in the rivalry in 2020 and went on to win five of the next six games between the two teams.

UConn won the most recent matchup between these teams, an 87-58 victory on February 16. Overall, UConn has the edge in the rivalry, with a 10-5 record.

Key national championship games for UConn and South Carolina

For UConn, one of the biggest national championship games was in 2016 when they became the first team to win four straight championships. For South Carolina, it was probably in 2017 when, after years of disappointing finishes, they finally won their first National Championship.

However, in the context of the UConn vs. South Carolina rivalry, the most memorable summit clash came in 2022 when these two teams faced off in the title game. South Carolina came into the game as the favorite and comfortably beat UConn 64-49. The Huskies will look to avoid a repeat of the same on Sunday.

