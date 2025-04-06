UConn vs South Carolina women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for April 6 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The women's March Madness Tournament is nearly over and UConn vs South Carolina will close things out. The National Championship Game will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 2 UConn Huskies.

UConn vs South Carolina women's basketball prediction

Both UConn and South Carolina are coming into the final after supreme performances in the Final Four. The Huskies dominated the UCLA Bruins throughout their Final Four matchup, winning the game 85-51. It was a similar story for South Carolina as they blew out the Texas Longhorns 74-57 to advance to the National Championship Game.

This matchup has been highly anticipated as the South Carolina Gamecocks look to defend their 2024 National Championship against the most successful women's basketball program in history, the UConn Huskies.

Ultimately, basketball is a more individually driven sport than most others. One player can take over a game in basketball more than in team sports like football, baseball, soccer, or hockey. As a result, in a championship game that appears evenly matched, we favor the team with the bigger stars.

The UConn Huskies have the biggest star in women's college basketball, Paige Bueckers. The presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft has not disappointed throughout. She has scored more than 30 points in three of the five tournament games. As a result, we are picking UConn to win the National Championship.

Prediction: UConn 70, South Carolina 65

UConn vs South Carolina odds

Moneyline: UConn (-258), South Carolina (+310)

Spread: UConn -5.5 points (-110), South Carolina +5.5 points (-110)

Total: 132.5 points (-110)

UConn vs South Carolina head-to-head

UConn and South Carolina have played 15 times in their shared history. They played once before this season, with the Huskies winning 87-58 on February 16. The Huskies have been the more successful of the two teams in this matchup, amassing a 10-5 record in games dating back to 2007. However, before UConn's win in February, South Carolina had won the previous four matchups.

Where to watch UConn vs South Carolina

Fans interested in watching the live broadcast of this game can tune in on ABC. The game is also available to stream on Fubo TV.

Projected lineups

UConn

Jana El Alfy, C

Sarah Strong, F

Paige Bueckers, G

Kaitlyn Chen, G

Azzi Fudd, G

South Carolina

Sania Feagin, F

Chloe Kitts, F

Bree Hall, G

Raven Johnson, G

Te-Hina Paopao, G

