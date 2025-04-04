Texas vs South Carolina women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for April 4 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

Texas vs South Carolina is set to get underway on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in the first of two Final Four matchups taking place on Friday. Three of the four teams remaining are the No. 1 seeds from their section of the bracket.

Texas vs South Carolina prediction

Heading into this matchup, both teams have taken care of business throughout the March Madness Tournament. The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 58-47 win over No. 2 TCU in the Elite Eight. Similarly, South Carolina is coming off a 54-50 win over No. 2 Duke in the Elite Eight. Both teams have proven that they can win low-scoring games.

Although both teams have performed well throughout the tournament, neither has had a truly dominant performance since the first round. However, now that these two teams face off against each other, it will be interesting to see if fans are in store for another close matchup.

South Carolina enters the game as the favorite and the defending national champions. The Gamecocks are favored to win because of their balanced offense and experience in tournament games. We agree with that sentiment and believe the South Carolina Gamecocks will reach the national championship game for the third time in four years.

Prediction: South Carolina 63, Texas 61

Texas vs South Carolina odds

Via DraftKings

Moneyline: Texas (+164), South Carolina (-198)

Spread: Texas +4.5 points (-110), South Carolina -4.5 points (-110)

Total: 127.5 points (-110)

Texas vs South Carolina head-to-head

Texas and South Carolina have played each other seven times in their history. The Gamecocks have a slight edge, achieving a record of 4-3. Interestingly, three of their seven matchups have happened since the start of 2025. South Carolina won two of those games and Texas won once. The most recent match was won 64-45 by South Carolina on March 9.

Where to watch Texas vs South Carolina

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on ESPN. Fans without a cable package can tune in on Fubo TV. A free trial is available to new subscribers.

Texas vs South Carolina projected lineups

Texas

Madison Booker, F

Taylor Jones, F

Rori Harmon, G

Shay Holle, G

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, G

South Carolina

Sania Feagin, F

Chloe Kitts, F

Bree Hall, G

Raven Johnson, G

Te-Hina Paopao, G

