UConn vs UCLA women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for April 4 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

UConn vs UCLA will be the last of the two Final Four matchups on Friday. The No. 1 Bruins will take on the No. 2 Huskies at 9 p.m. ET. UConn is the last team in the tournament that is not a No. 1 seed.

UConn vs UCLA prediction

Heading into this matchup, fans will notice that three No. 1 seeds reached the Final Four, and the one exception is No. 2 UConn. As a result, many might expect to see UCLA dominate this game. However, UConn already proved it can beat a No. 1 seed when it defeated No. 1 USC 78-64. As a result, there is no reason the Huskies cannot do it again against the Bruins.

The Huskies have had a dominant tournament run, defeating every opponent in impressive fashion, including USC. Conversely, UCLA did not have an easy time against No. 3 LSU in the Elite Eight, pulling out a 72-65 triumph. As a result, this game could be closer than many fans expect.

As a result, UConn enters this game as the betting favorite, and we agree that the Huskies will come out on top. Paige Bueckers has put together three straight 29+ point performances and looks like the best player in college basketball. So, we predict UConn to pull off the win on Friday in a close contest.

Prediction: UConn 70, UCLA 67

UConn vs UCLA odds

Via DraftKings:

Moneyline: UConn (-410), UCLA (+320)

Spread: UConn -8.5 points (-105), UCLA +8.5 points (-115)

Total: 135.5 points (-110)

UConn vs UCLA head-to-head

UConn and UCLA have played six times throughout their shared history. The Huskies have a big edge in the matchup, amassing a 5-1 record. They won the first five games from 2014 to 2021. However, the Bruins won the most recent contest 78-67 in November 2023.

Where to watch UConn vs UCLA

Fans interested in watching the live broadcast of this game can tune in on ESPN. Alternatively, they can stream it live on FuboTV. New subscribers can take advantage of the free trial offered by Fubo.

Projected lineups

UConn

Jana El Alfy, C

Sarah Strong, F

Paige Bueckers, G

Kaitlyn Chen, G

Azzi Fudd, G

UCLA

Lauren Betts, C

Angela Dugalic, F

Gabriela Jacquez, F

Londynn Jones, G

Kiki Rice, G

