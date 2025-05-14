UNC's Seth Trimble, Rutger's Dylan Harper and more react as Wildcats transfer Elliot Cadeau dons Michigan threads

Guard Elliot Cadeau announced his transfer to Michigan on March 31. Cadeau, a former five-star recruit, started 68 games across two seasons with North Carolina.
He told 247Sports he picked Michigan because of the coaching staff.
“The coaching staff really believe in me and know what I can do,” Cadeau said (according to 247 Sports).
Cadeau shared that he wanted to play in an offense built around his skill set and the right group of teammates.
Reaction to the move followed on social media after Cadeau shared photos in Michigan gear via his Instagram account on Tuesday.
“Let’s get it mannnnnnnn,” Trimble commented.
“❤️,” Harper commented.
Tigers forward Jahki Howard commented with finger heart emoji.
Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford wrote:
“Let’s get right.”
Zayden High wrote:
“Aura.”
Drake Powell commented:
“Clean.”
This past season, Cadeau averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists, finishing second in the ACC in assists.
Elliot Cadeau’s mother on his decision to leave North Carolina
Michelle Cadeau said her son, Elliot Cadeau, decided to leave North Carolina because he believed it was necessary for his long-term goals. She said transferring was not part of their original plan, but became a step he felt was required.
“We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (& me) on,” Michelle said.
“We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season,” she added. “Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!!"
She also addressed speculation that her son requested a $2 million NIL contract from UNC, saying he never met with anyone at the school regarding such a request, per 247 Sports.
On the court, Cadeau made strides as a playmaker during his sophomore season. He increased his assist rate and improved his scoring efficiency, raising his 3-point percentage to 33.7%. He averaged 3.2 turnovers per game. He will have two seasons of eligibility at Michigan.
