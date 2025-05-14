UNC's Seth Trimble, Rutger's Dylan Harper and more react as Wildcats transfer Elliot Cadeau dons Michigan threads

Guard Elliot Cadeau announced his transfer to Michigan on March 31. Cadeau, a former five-star recruit, started 68 games across two seasons with North Carolina.

Ad

He told 247Sports he picked Michigan because of the coaching staff.

“The coaching staff really believe in me and know what I can do,” Cadeau said (according to 247 Sports).

Cadeau shared that he wanted to play in an offense built around his skill set and the right group of teammates.

Reaction to the move followed on social media after Cadeau shared photos in Michigan gear via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Ad

“Let’s get it mannnnnnnn,” Trimble commented.

“❤️,” Harper commented.

Tigers forward Jahki Howard commented with finger heart emoji.

Screenshot, via Instagram

Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford wrote:

Ad

“Let’s get right.”

Zayden High wrote:

“Aura.”

Drake Powell commented:

“Clean.”

Screenshot, via Instagram

This past season, Cadeau averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists, finishing second in the ACC in assists.

Ad

Elliot Cadeau’s mother on his decision to leave North Carolina

Michelle Cadeau said her son, Elliot Cadeau, decided to leave North Carolina because he believed it was necessary for his long-term goals. She said transferring was not part of their original plan, but became a step he felt was required.

“We have loved being at UNC, loved the team, loved the friends we have met, loved all the fans who has cheered him (& me) on,” Michelle said.

Ad

“We are now so excited for the summer, the work, and the upcoming season,” she added. “Michigan, we can't wait to meet you!!! GO BLUE!!!"

Ad

She also addressed speculation that her son requested a $2 million NIL contract from UNC, saying he never met with anyone at the school regarding such a request, per 247 Sports.

On the court, Cadeau made strides as a playmaker during his sophomore season. He increased his assist rate and improved his scoring efficiency, raising his 3-point percentage to 33.7%. He averaged 3.2 turnovers per game. He will have two seasons of eligibility at Michigan.

Also Read: North Carolina Basketball Transfer Portal: Full list of Tar Heels players to enter the transfer portal ft. Elliot Cadeau

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here