UNC vs Wagner Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 21 | March Madness 

The first round of the 2024 March Madness kicks off on Thursday.

In the opening round, the No. 1 seed in the West region, North Carolina, takes on the No. 16 seed, Wagner, who beat Howard in the first four games.

North Carolina is 27-7, while Wagner is 17-15.

UNC vs Wagner Prediction

The UNC Tar Heels are one of the favorites to win March Madness and should cruise to a win over the Wagner Seahawks here.

Wagner nearly blew their lead against Howard in the First Four Games, which is a concern given UNC has a much better offense than the Bison had. The Tar Heels should be able to score freely against the Seahawks.

UNC is the favorite, but Wagner is confident they can out-tough the Tar Heels to an upset win.

“The challenge is the same challenge like it’s always been: underdogs,’’ said Wagner’s Melvin Council Jr., via New York Post.

“We’re all the same at the end of the day. They [have] a good school program, and we have a little school. But we preach toughness every day, so that’s what we’re going to carry on with.

“We’re very confident. Regardless of the name, regardless of who we play, we’re going to go out there and put our brand of basketball on display," he added.

"It really doesn’t matter who we play. Of course, give credit to them. They’re a great team, but we’re also a great team. So we’re going to come out there and put our brand on display.’’

Prediction: UNC wins

UNC vs Wagner: Odds

Spread

UNC -25 (-112)

Wagner +25 (-108)

Moneyline

UNC -5000

Wagner +1800

Total

Over 133.5 (-112)

Under 133.5 (-108)

UNC vs Wagner: Picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels are the No. 1 seed for a reason, as they will cruise to a win here, but 25 points is a lot to cover.

Tip 1: Wagner +25 (-108).

Tip 2: Over 133.5 (-112).

Tip 3: Armando Bacot over 14.5 points (-105).

Tip 4: Julian Brown over 1.5 threes (-145).

Poll : Who do you think wins? UNC Wagner 0 votes View Discussion