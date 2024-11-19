UNC Wilmington vs Kansas prediction, odds & picks for Nov. 19 | College basketball season 2024-25

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks will head to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to take on the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks for a non-conference showdown. Both teams enter the matchup undefeated, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting game.

UNC Wilmington (3-0) is coming off an 89-85 road win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Friday. Kansas (4-0) is looking to extend its winning streak after Saturday's 78-57 home victory against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

Let’s dive into the odds and predictions for this intriguing matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks are the top-ranked team in college basketball, and their dominant wins back it up. For UNC Wilmington, this game represents a stark jump in competition, as they’ve yet to face a defense as formidable as Kansas’.

The under has hit in three of the first four Kansas games, thanks to their stifling defense, which limits scoring opportunities for opponents. Expect Kansas to cover the spread and for the total points to stay under the line.

This UNC Wilmington defense has been porous, and they lack a true center on their roster, meaning Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson could feast in the paint.

This season, he has shooting splits of 55.6/40.0/63.2 and has scored at least 20 points twice. Coming off a game where he only scored 10 points in 25 minutes, expect him to bounce back and hit the 20-point mark.

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline UNC Wilmington +24.5 (-110) Over 159.5 (-110) +1800 Kansas -24.5 (-110) Under 159.5 (-110) -5000

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas picks

Pick #1: Kansas Jayhawks -24.5 (-110)

Pick #2: Under 159.5 Points (-110)

Pick #3: Hunter Dickinson 20+ Points (+140)

UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas head-to-head

This game will be the first-ever meeting on the basketball court between the UNC Wilmington Seahawks and the Kansas Jayhawks in their programs' histories.

How to watch UNC Wilmington vs. Kansas

This game will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and will not air on traditional linear television. Fans can tune in to the streaming platform to catch the action live.

