Updated March Madness bracket after Round 1: Who is still in the NCAA Tournament 2024?

We have only been through one round of March Madness and there have already been many stories, from thrilling upsets as eight double-digit seeds are still alive to incredible performances, and everything in between.

Now is the time to recover and take a long at all the teams that are still standing on their quest to cut down the nets.

Who is still in March Madness after Round 1?

There are 32 teams still standing with a chance to play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and each team is listed down below.

UConn Huskies

Northwestern Huskies

San Diego State Aztecs

Yale Bulldogs

Duquesne Dukes

Illinois Fighting Illini

Washington State Cougars

Iowa State Cyclones

Houston Cougars

Texas A&M Aggies

James Madison Dukes

Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack

Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Colorado Buffaloes

Marquette Golden Eagles

North Carolina Tar Heels

Michigan State Spartans

Grand Canyon Lopes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Clemson Tigers

Baylor Bears

Dayton Flyers

Arizona Wildcats

Purdue Boilermakers

Utah State Aggies

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Kansas Jayhawks

Oregon Ducks

Creighton Bluejays

Texas Longhorns

Tennessee Volunteers

Also Read: TJ Long injury: What happened to the Vermont guard in game vs Duke?

Updated March Madness bracket

Below are the 16 games that will take place throughout the second round of the NCAA Tournament between Saturday and Sunday.

North Carolina vs. Michigan State

Grand Canyon vs. Alabama

Clemson vs. Baylor

Dayton vs. Arizona

Purdue vs. Utah State

Gonzaga vs. Kansas

Oregon vs. Creighton

Texas vs. Tennessee

UConn vs. Northwestern

San Diego State vs. Yale

Duquesne vs. Illinois

Washington State vs. Iowa State

Houston vs. Texas A&M

James Madison vs. Duke

NC State vs. Oakland

Colorado vs. Marquette

Key Takeaways from March Madness Round 1

There are a bunch of key takeaways to dive into, but the biggest seems to be the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. There were upsets galore in the first round as five of the eight teams in the region with the lower seed in their game won. Only Houston, Marquette and Duke were the higher seeds that were able to win and get to the second round.

March Madness schedule 2024

With 16 games in the second round, these games are divided into eight games on Saturday and the final eight on Sunday. Below is the breakdown and tip-off times:

Saturday

Teams Time (ET) Dayton vs. Arizona 12:45 PM Gonzaga vs. Kansas 3:15 PM Michigan State vs. North Carolina 5:30 PM Washington State vs. Iowa State 6:10 PM Oakland vs. NC State 7:10 PM Texas vs. Tennessee 8:00 PM Duquesne vs. Illinois 8:40 PM Oregon vs. Creighton 9:40 PM

Sunday

Teams Time (ET) Colorado vs. Marquette 12:10 PM Utah State vs. Purdue 2:40 PM James Madison vs. Duke 5:15 PM Clemson vs. Baylor 6:10 PM Grand Canyon vs. Alabama 7:10 PM Northwestern vs. UConn 7:45 PM Texas A&M vs. Houston 8:40 PM Yale vs. San Diego State 9:40 PM

Also Read: "Will forever be a legend in Nebraska": Keisei Tominaga's emotion-filled press conference creates instant meltdown among hoops fans