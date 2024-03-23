Updated March Madness bracket after Round 1: Who is still in the NCAA Tournament 2024?

We have only been through one round of March Madness and there have already been many stories, from thrilling upsets as eight double-digit seeds are still alive to incredible performances, and everything in between.
Now is the time to recover and take a long at all the teams that are still standing on their quest to cut down the nets.
Who is still in March Madness after Round 1?
There are 32 teams still standing with a chance to play in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and each team is listed down below.
- UConn Huskies
- Northwestern Huskies
- San Diego State Aztecs
- Yale Bulldogs
- Duquesne Dukes
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Washington State Cougars
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Houston Cougars
- Texas A&M Aggies
- James Madison Dukes
- Duke Blue Devils
- NC State Wolfpack
- Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Michigan State Spartans
- Grand Canyon Lopes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Clemson Tigers
- Baylor Bears
- Dayton Flyers
- Arizona Wildcats
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Utah State Aggies
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oregon Ducks
- Creighton Bluejays
- Texas Longhorns
- Tennessee Volunteers
Also Read: TJ Long injury: What happened to the Vermont guard in game vs Duke?
Updated March Madness bracket
Below are the 16 games that will take place throughout the second round of the NCAA Tournament between Saturday and Sunday.
- North Carolina vs. Michigan State
- Grand Canyon vs. Alabama
- Clemson vs. Baylor
- Dayton vs. Arizona
- Purdue vs. Utah State
- Gonzaga vs. Kansas
- Oregon vs. Creighton
- Texas vs. Tennessee
- UConn vs. Northwestern
- San Diego State vs. Yale
- Duquesne vs. Illinois
- Washington State vs. Iowa State
- Houston vs. Texas A&M
- James Madison vs. Duke
- NC State vs. Oakland
- Colorado vs. Marquette
Key Takeaways from March Madness Round 1
There are a bunch of key takeaways to dive into, but the biggest seems to be the South Region of the NCAA Tournament. There were upsets galore in the first round as five of the eight teams in the region with the lower seed in their game won. Only Houston, Marquette and Duke were the higher seeds that were able to win and get to the second round.
March Madness schedule 2024
With 16 games in the second round, these games are divided into eight games on Saturday and the final eight on Sunday. Below is the breakdown and tip-off times:
Saturday
Sunday
Also Read: "Will forever be a legend in Nebraska": Keisei Tominaga's emotion-filled press conference creates instant meltdown among hoops fans