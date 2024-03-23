"Will forever be a legend in Nebraska": Keisei Tominaga's emotion-filled press conference creates instant meltdown among hoops fans

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were eliminated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament by the Texas A&M Aggies after losing their first-round matchup 98-83. The Cornhuskers could not recover after allowing 58 points in the first half, despite Keisei Tominaga scoring 21 points, including 5-of-11 from beyond the arc.

During the postgame press conference, Tominaga answered how sad it is that he can't play with the Nebraska Cornhuskers team anymore this season.

"Of course it's sad to lose. But it's also sad I can't play for Coach Hoiberg anymore, play with my team anymore. That's, you know, the most sad thing right now."

Here is how fans reacted on social media when they heard about Tominaga's comments:

Keisei Tominaga is a senior guard for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and averaged 14.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game. The solis shooter went 46.8% from the floor, 37.2% from the 3-point line and made 87.2% of his free throws.

While he has another season of eligibility remaining, it is uncertain at this time if he will be returning for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

What is next for the Nebraska Cornhuskers after losing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been a strong team throughout the season as they have been inside the top 90 programs statistically in points (77.6), rebounds (37.8) and assists (15.3) per game. With one player committed from high school in the 2024 class, this team is expected to look similar to what it was this season.

The only incoming freshman next season is guard Nick Janowski, who ranked second in the state of Wisconsin in this class. Outside of that, the NCAA Transfer Portal has seen a lot of names enter as it opened before March Madness even tipped off.

With coach Fred Hoiberg leading the program in the right direction by all accounts, it has become a more attractive destination for recruits from the transfer portal or coming out of high school. With some more experience under their belt, expect the Cornhuskers to essentially run it back with a couple different faces.

