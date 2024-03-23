Ryan Langborg stats: How did the Northwestern guard perform in First Round March Madness matchup against Florida Atlantic?

Northwestern Wildcats senior guard Ryan Langborg had an unbelievable game for the program against the Florida Atlantic Owls in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Northwestern triumphed in a 77-65 overtime game to advance to the Round of 32 on Sunday on the back of Ryan Langborg's performance.

He finished the game with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting and nailed both of his free throws to be the team's leading scorer. Boo Buie also had a great game (22 points).

However, Langborg's excellence shined bright in overtime, where he was able to score 12 of the Wildcats' 19 points in the period to secure the victory. Moreover, he scored 25 points after halftime.

Northwestern now awaits the conclusion of the UConn Huskies vs. Stetson Hatters game to see their next opponent in this game.

Langborg was part of the Princeton Tigers team a year ago that made the Sweet 16 before transferring to the Northwestern Wildcats for his Master's degree.

Will Ryan Langborg get selected in the 2024 NBA draft?

While it is certainly possible, do not expect to hear Ryan Langborg be called one of the 60 players selected in the 2024 NBA draft.

He has been doing well this season at Northwestern, averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.5% from the floor, including 41.5% from the 3-point line.

However, he is an older player, as his first season was the 2019–2020 college basketball season and that will be viewed as a red flag for a team.

Although having experience in college basketball is not necessarily detrimental to one's professional career, it is not considered a significant advantage either. In the case of Langborg, it is likely that he would be a better fit for the G-League or would need to pursue a career overseas if he wishes to continue playing basketball.

More games like today certainly would help elevate him but it would be difficult to see him jump onto draft boards.

