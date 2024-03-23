Ty Berry injury: What happened to the Northwestern guard?

An injury report is the last thing you would want players' names to pop up on, especially ahead of the NCAA Tournament. The Northwestern Wildcats are in the midst of their Round of 64 matchup against the eighth-seeded Florida Atlantic Owls without senior guard Ty Berry.

He suffered a torn meniscus on Feb. 7th against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Coach Chris Collins subsequently confirmed that Berry would not be returning this season and would be undergoing surgery.

Berry was having the best season of his collegiate career up until then, as he averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per 29.7 minutes of action. He had also significantly improved his shooting percentage, netting 44.9% from the floor, 43.3% from the 3-point line, and 89.5% from the free-throw line.

He is with the team at the Barclays Center for their first-round game, where they are 4.5-point underdogs at the time of tipoff.

How far can the Northwestern Wildcats go in the tournament without Ty Berry?

The Northwestern Wildcats are looking to make a splash in the NCAA Tournament as the ninth seed. If they manage to win today, a tough game in the Round of 32 awaits.

Subject to the aforementioned win, their next game would be against the winner of the UConn Huskies vs. Stetson Hatters, 1v16 seed game. While it is extremely likely that the defending NCAA Champion UConn Huskies would win the opening game, the Northwestern Wildcats are not in a position to match up well against them.

Northwestern lost in the second round last year as the seventh seed. However, anything can happen in the NCAA Tournament, as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies proved yesterday by defeating the third-seeded Kentucky Wildcats. Expecting the Northwestern Wildcats to advance further than they did last season feels like a Herculean task which will take some doing.

