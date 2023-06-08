USC fans have a lot to look forward to with regard to both basketball and football, as the Trojans secured some of the top prospects in the country in a span of just 48 hours.

Earlier on May 6th, Trojans basketball added a huge piece to their 2023 class as Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, announced his commitment to the program. James is a four-star guard who plays for Sierra Canyon High School in California. He is ranked No. 19 in his class by ESPN and No. 30 by 247Sports.

USC football also made a splash in recruiting over the past 48 hours, as the Trojans added four commits to their 2024 class. The Trojans landed three-star offensive tackle Hayden Treter, four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright, four-star cornerback Dakoda Fields, plus four-star edge rusher Kameryn Fountain.

Chris Treviño @ChrisNTrevino

OT Hayden Treter (CO)

S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)

DB Dakoda Fields (CA)

EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours:OT Hayden Treter (CO)S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)DB Dakoda Fields (CA)EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ OT Hayden Treter (CO) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️S Jarvis Boatwright (FL) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Dakoda Fields (CA) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL)

USC fans are ecstatic about their recruiting haul, and they took to social media to share their excitement and optimism. Here are some of the reactions:

Carlos V @webcav1 @ChrisNTrevino defense is gonna be 100 x better this year. cant wait! @ChrisNTrevino defense is gonna be 100 x better this year. cant wait!

To|\/|Sic @TomSic707 Chris Treviño @ChrisNTrevino

OT Hayden Treter (CO)

S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)

DB Dakoda Fields (CA)

EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours:OT Hayden Treter (CO)S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)DB Dakoda Fields (CA)EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ OT Hayden Treter (CO) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️S Jarvis Boatwright (FL) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Dakoda Fields (CA) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) Yo Lincoln Riley goin crazy the last 48!!! 3 out of state twitter.com/chrisntrevino/… Yo Lincoln Riley goin crazy the last 48!!! 3 out of state twitter.com/chrisntrevino/…

LINCOLN RILEYS HITMAN @USCHitman760 Chris Treviño @ChrisNTrevino

OT Hayden Treter (CO)

S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)

DB Dakoda Fields (CA)

EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours:OT Hayden Treter (CO)S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)DB Dakoda Fields (CA)EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ OT Hayden Treter (CO) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️S Jarvis Boatwright (FL) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Dakoda Fields (CA) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) THEY SAID WE COULDN’T RECRUIT DEFENSE twitter.com/chrisntrevino/… THEY SAID WE COULDN’T RECRUIT DEFENSE twitter.com/chrisntrevino/…

CK 10 @Katdaddy23 Chris Treviño @ChrisNTrevino

OT Hayden Treter (CO)

S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)

DB Dakoda Fields (CA)

EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours:OT Hayden Treter (CO)S Jarvis Boatwright (FL)DB Dakoda Fields (CA)EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) USC in the last 48 hours: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ OT Hayden Treter (CO) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️S Jarvis Boatwright (FL) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ DB Dakoda Fields (CA) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ EDGE Kameryn Fountain (FL) It’s more on deck. Think 2-3 more bout to pop twitter.com/chrisntrevino/… It’s more on deck. Think 2-3 more bout to pop twitter.com/chrisntrevino/…

USC Basketball and Football set for big years with impressive recruiting classes

Trojans band performs as the team takes on the UCLA Bruins during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals

Treter is a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman from Colorado. He is rated No. 7 in his state and No. 98 at his position by 247Sports.

Boatwright is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back from Florida. He is rated No. 39 at his position and No. 426 overall by 247Sports.

Fields is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from California. He is rated No. 10 at his position and No. 78 overall by 247Sports.

Fountain is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Georgia. He is rated No. 6 at his position and No. 50 overall by 247Sports.

Trojans basketball are coming off an Elite Eight appearance last season, and head coach Andy Enfield has the program on the rise. With James and his fellow recruits on board, the Trojans have a chance to make some noise in the Pac-12 and beyond.

Trojans football finished 8-1 in the Pac-12 season last year, and head coach Lincoln Riley has the program on the rebound. With Treter, Boatwright, Fields and Fountain joining the fold, the Trojans will definitely have a solid foundation for their future.

USC fans have really high expectations for their basketball and football teams in the upcoming seasons. With their impressive recruiting classes, they have a chance to compete for championships in both sports.

Poll : 0 votes