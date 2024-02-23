"USC is getting a great kid": When LeBron James had candid reaction for son Bronny James' Trojans commitment in college

Last year, in a press conference, LA Lakers star LeBron James was asked about his son Bronny committing to USC. LeBron replied he was proud of Bronny and that it meant a lot to him that his son would play collegiate basketball.

What did LeBron James say about Bronny?

When LeBron James was asked what he thought about his son's decision to commit to USC, the 39-year-old star said,

First of all, congratulations to my son ... on his next journey and picking a great University in USC.

James became emotional in that moment. Watching his son play at the college level has always been something he has talked about. And because his son had achieved that, Bron was over the moon.

"Proud of him," James said. "This is an incredible thing. You know, unless it was like one of my Great-grandmothers or Great-grandfathers or someone way before my time. To my knowledge, this is the first one out of the James Gang to go to college."

"Obviously. His dad didn't go to school. His mom didn't go to college."

Of course, LeBron is among the best players in NBA history to get drafted out of high school. Watching his son pick a university and being the first in his family to attend college is exciting.

Bronny James hasn't had the most statistically impressive start early in his college career. Still, he is already making a mark on the basketball fraternity, getting praise from some of the biggest basketball names for his elite IQ.

LeBron James added how monumental this occasion is for him.

So it's very exciting," LeBron James said. "Very humbling. And a great moment for our family, you know, it's just a super cool, he's a great kid. USC is getting a great kid, I would say."