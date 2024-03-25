USC vs Kansas NCAAW predictions, odds and picks - Mar. 25 | March Madness

The second round of the 2024 Women's March Madness starts on Monday. In the second round, No. 1 seed USC takes on No. 8 seed Kansas at 10 p.m. ET.

USC is coming off an 87-55 blowout win over Texas A&M-CC, while Kansas defeated Michigan 81-72 in overtime.

USC vs Kansas: Prediction

The USC Trojans are one of the favorites to win the women's NCAA Tournament. On the other hand, the Kansas Jayhawks had an incredible comeback against Michigan. The Jayhawks were down double-digits in the fourth but forced overtime and eventually won it.

The Trojans are led by JuJu Watkins, who is a freshman and one of the top players in the nation. Watkins scored 23 points in her NCAA Tournament debut to lead USC to the second round.

“She had a terrific debut and made all the right decisions,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said, via AP. “JuJu handles the weight of everything with just a grace you can’t describe.”

The Trojans offense will be too much for Kansas to deal with. The Jayhawks defense struggled against Michigan and if those struggles continue here, USC will likely rout Kansas, but the Jayhawks are excited for the challenge.

“We obviously advanced in pretty exciting style yesterday,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said Sunday, via KUAthletics.

“And we’re really looking forward to playing one of the top teams in the country, with some unbelievable talent. Just like any other opponent or preparation, we’ll put together a scout and we’ll do everything we can to be assignment-correct and try to execute at a high level.”

Ultimately, USC will rout Kansas and advance to the Sweet 16 in dominant fashion.

Prediction: USC wins.

USC vs Kansas: Odds

Spread

USC -10.5 (-110)

Kansas: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

USC -675

Kansas +490

Total

Over 130.5 (-108)

Under 130.5 (-112)

USC vs Kansas: Picks

Tip 1: USC -10.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Under 130.5 (-112)

Tip 3: USC -7 first half (-110)

