USC vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 6 | NCAAB season 2023-24

We have an intriguing college basketball season-opening game in the Hall of Fame Series as the 21st-ranked USC Trojans and the Kansas State Wildcats face off in a neutral-site battle.

The Trojans (22-11, 14-6 in Pac-12 last season) are looking to build with this young core and lost in the first round in the NCAA Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans. The Wildcats (26-10, 11-7 in Big 12 last season) were able to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament but lost in the Elite Eight against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

USC vs. Kansas State Game Details

Fixture: USC Trojans (0-0) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (0-0)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023, at 10 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

USC vs. Kansas State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline USC Trojans -3 (-112) Over 146 (-110) -166 Kansas State Wildcats +3 (-108) Under 146 (-110) +140

USC vs. Kansas State Picks

The USC Trojans are expecting to be a strong offensive team this season, with a group of core players coming back to Andy Enfield's program. As a team, the Trojans were 158th in the country with 72.5 points per game.

Senior guard Boogie Ellis returns and is expected to have a big role, as he had a 43.4/38.6/80.5 shooting split last season while averaging 17.7 points. He is expected to be a star on the court and should score more than 18.5 points in this game.

The Kansas State Wildcats are led by coach Jerome Tang and should be a huge threat offensively, as that was the team's calling card. They were 72nd in college basketball with 76.2 points per game scored during the 2022-23 season.

Senior guard Tylor Perry transferred from North Texas and averaged 17.3 points while shooting 41.3 percent from beyond the arc. Expect him to score more than 15.5 points in the season opener.

USC vs. Kansas State Key Injuries

USC

Guard Bronny James - Heart (OUT)

Forward Arrinten Page - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Forward Vincent Iwuchukwu - Back (Questionable)

Kansas State

Guard Ques Glover - Knee (OUT)

Forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin -Suspension (OUT)

USC vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head

The USC Trojans and the Kansas State Wildcats have faced off on the hardwood twice before the 2023-24 season opener. Kansas State has a 2-0 record against USC, and the most recent game was in the 2008 NCAA Tournament on March 20, where the Wildcats picked up an 80-67 neutral site victory.

USC vs. Kansas State Prediction

The USC Trojans are one of the most exciting programs by having an excellent freshmen class joining the ranks, with players like Isaiah Collier and Brandon Carter joining the ranks while waiting on the health of Bronny James. Kansas State takes a huge step back this season after losing significant players such as Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.

All in all, take the USC Trojans to cover the spread as the more complete team to begin the season.

Prediction: USC Trojans -3