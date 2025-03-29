USC vs Kansas State women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 29 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The second day of the Sweet 16 will conclude with a game between USC and Kansas State. The No. 1 USC Trojans will take on the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Heading into this game, USC is coming off a dominant 96-59 win over No. 9 Mississippi State in the second round. Conversely, Kansas State narrowly escaped their second-round matchup with an 80-79 overtime win over No. 4 Kentucky.

USC vs Kansas State prediction

Upsets have not been much of a story in the women's March Madness tournament this season. Although a few lower seeds have won some games, most of those upsets were between close seeds. For example, No. 5 Kansas State defeated No. 4 Kentucky in the second round.

Heading into the second day of the Sweet 16, it is hard to find reasons to bet on the underdog to win this matchup. USC has shown why it is one of the tournament favorites, dispatching both of its first two opponents with ease.

Kansas State has been impressive, defeating a higher seed in the second round. The first round was also an impressive showing for the Wildcats as they crushed No. 12 Fairfield 85-41.

While Kansas State showed its dominance in the first round and resilience in the second round, narrowly defeating the No. 4 seed. Up against a tougher opponent in the No. 1 USC Trojans, it is hard to imagine that Kansas State will have an easier time.

Prediction: USC 73, Kansas State 68

USC vs Kansas State odds

Via DraftKings

Moneyline: USC (-125), Kansas State (+105)

Spread: USC -1.5 points (-110), Kansas State +1.5 points (-110)

Total: 140.5 points (-110)

USC vs Kansas State head-to-head

USC and Kansas State have played five times throughout their histories. Most recently, USC defeated Kansas State 65-44 in December 2021. USC has the edge in the matchup, leading the series 3-2 and having won the last three games. The most recent March Madness matchup came in 2016 when USC defeated Kansas State 73-47.

Where to watch USC vs Kansas State

Fans interested in watching this game can tune into the broadcast on ESPN. Alternatively, the game is available to stream on Fubo TV.

USC vs Kansas State starting lineups

USC

Kiki Iriafen, F

Rayah Marshall, F

Kennedy Smith, G

Tali van Oelhoffen, G

JuJu Watkins, G

Kansas State

Ayoka Lee, C

Temira Poindexter, F

Jaelyn Glenn, G

Serena Sundell, G

Zyanna Walker, G

