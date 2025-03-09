USC vs UCLA women's basketball Predictions, Odds & Picks for March 9 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

USC vs UCLA is a matchup fans will tune in to watch as the Big Ten Tournament comes to a close on Sunday. Although there were upsets at different points in the tournament, the top two seeds ended up making the final. Now the USC Trojans will take on the UCLA Bruins to see which team will be crowned the top team in the Big Ten this season.

USC vs UCLA Prediction

USC is not only the top-ranked team in the Big Ten, but also the No. 2-ranked team in the nation. The Trojans have done well to dispatch their opponents in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Michigan 82-70 in the semifinals and the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals. Heading into the final, they are riding a nine-game winning streak. Their last loss was to Iowa when they fell 76-69 on February 2.

UCLA is the second seed in the tournament, and also a top team in the nation. The UCLA Bruins are the No. 4-ranked team according to AP, and as a result, are expected to keep this game competitive. The Bruins dominated their semifinal matchup, defeating Ohio State 75-46 on Saturday. UCLA has won its most recent Big Ten Tournament games but lost its last regular season game before that.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, their most recent loss was to the USC Trojans. They fell 80-67 to on March 1. They will now try to get that win back in a game with far higher stakes, in this tournament. Fans should expect to see a tight game, but ultimately, we predict the USC Trojans to come out on top.

USC vs UCLA Odds

Via Bet365

Moneyline: USC (-140). UCLA (+120)

Spread: USC -2.5 points (-110). UCLA +2.5 points (-110)

Total: 142.5 points (-110)

USC vs UCLA Head-to-Head

UCLA vs USC is a matchup that fans get to watch often. It already took place twice this season, with USC winning both of the matchups, including one contest just over a week ago. However, UCLA has the edge in the all-time series, with a record of 32-28.

Where to watch USC vs UCLA

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on CBS. Additionally, the game is available on Paramount+ for fans who prefer streaming.

USC vs UCLA projected starting lineups

USC

Kiki Iriafen, F

Rayah Marshall, F

Kennedy Smith, G

Talia von Oelhoffen, G

JuJu Watkins, G

UCLA

Lauren Betts, C

Angela Dugalic, F

Gabriela Jacquez, F

Londynn Jones, G

Kiki Rice, G

