Vanderbilt Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Vanderbilt steps into the 2024-25 college basketball season with a rebuilt roster looking to bounce back from a horrible 9-23 record in its previous campaign. The Commodores parted ways with coach Jerry Stackhouse after five unsuccessful seasons and hired former James Madison coach Mark Byington as their new bench tactician.

With five players returning from last season's roster, Byington went on a talent-hunting spree during the offseason, securing the commitments of 11 players from the transfer portal and two from high school recruitment.

Vanderbilt competes in the expanded Southeastern Conference, which becomes tougher with the addition of former Big 12 programs Texas and Oklahoma to its roster of teams. Here's an inside look into the Commodores' 2024-25 campaign, from their biggest games to the key players to watch out for this season.

Vanderbilt's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Vanderbilt will have a busy schedule for the 2024-25 season, starting off with the Charleston Classic in South Carolina. The Commodores open the eight-team tournament against Nevada at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 21. This is the first meeting of both teams in NCAA basketball history, as the Wolf Pack are coming off a 26-8 stint in the 2023-24 season under coach Steve Alford.

Mark Byington and his men will travel to Fort Worth to face TCU in the USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Dec. 8. The Commodores hold a 5-1 edge over the Horned Frogs in their head-to-head.

Vanderbilt opens its SEC schedule on Jan. 4 on the road against LSU. The Commodores will have their first home game on either Jan. 7 or 8 against Mississippi State.

Vandy will face rival Tennessee twice this season. The Commodores will host the Volunteers on Jan. 18 at Memorial Gymnasium, and the rematch will be on Feb. 15 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Top Vanderbilt players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Vanderbilt brings in five returnees, 11 transfers and two freshmen for the 2024-25 season as coach Mike Byington went on a recruiting spree during the offseason. Here are three Commodores players fans should keep an eye on this year.

#1. Jason Edwards

Jason Edwards (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jason Edwards is coming off an excellent season with North Texas, averaging 19.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-foot guard was automatic from long-range, making 2.5 3-pointers each contest and was an 80.7% free-throw shooter.

Edwards is expected to continue his offensive wizardry with Vanderbilt, as he could take over the game when needed.

#2. Grant Huffman

Grant Huffman (Image Source: IMAGN)

Grant Huffman spent four seasons with Davidson before transferring to Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-4 guard had a brilliant season with the Wildcats, tallying all-around numbers of 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Huffman shot 45.3% from the field and 72.3% from the free-throw line. He's one of those well-rounded guards who can crash the boards and hands off efficient dimes.

#3. AJ Hoggard

AJ Hoggard (Image Source: IMAGN)

AJ Hoggard transferred to Vanderbilt after playing 131 games with Michigan State. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged double figures with the Spartans over the past two seasons.

Hoggard struggled in his fourth season but managed to tally 10.7 points, 5.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest for Michigan State.

Predictions for Vanderbilt's 2024-25 season

Vanderbilt may likely improve its win-loss record due to the caliber of transfer players it acquired this offseason. New coach Mark Byington might elect a three-guard combo to make heads roll in the SEC and secure an unexpected advantage during the season.

A 15-16 win season would be an achievement for the Commodores considering the competition they'll be up against in their conference. They'll get some surprise wins against top teams, but their efforts wouldn't be enough to assure them of an NCAA Tournament bid.

Will Vanderbilt make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

