Veteran sportscaster Dick Vitale names PJ Haggerty, Yaxel Lendeborg and more in 'Prime Time Players' list

Former Memphis Tigers star PJ Haggerty was named to Dick Vitale's Prime Time Players list after causing waves in the offseason when he entered the transfer portal and joined the Kansas State Wildcats. Vitale's list contains the ESPN analyst's best transfers of the offseason.

Dick Vitale's prime time players list includes PJ Haggerty, Donovan Dent, Yaxel Lendeborg, Darrion Williams and Bennett Stirtz.

#5. Bennett Stirtz

Former Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz averaged 19.2 points on 49.8% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from beyond the arc, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. He was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

Stirtz, who tipped off Vitale's prime time players list was the No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall prospect in the transfer portal according to On3 before joining the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“Stirtz is a skilled combo guard with a silky arc shot and a knack for scoring around the rim,” Vitale wrote. “The Big Ten’s a step up, but this kid’s got the talent to adapt and excel in his first year with the Hawkeyes.”

#4. Darrion Williams

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Darrion Williams was No. 4 in Dick Vitale's prime time players list. He averaged 15.1 ppg on 43.9% shooting from the floor and 34% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.5 rpg and 3.6 apg for the Red Raiders last season.

Williams was the No. 1 shooting forward in the transfer portal according to On3 before joining charismatic coach Will Wade's NC State Wolfpack.

“Will Wade crushed it on the recruiting trail with the addition of this sharpshooter. Three-ball, toughness, versatility — he’s a statsheet-stuffer, baby!” Vitale wrote. “Williams is a top-tier impact player, improving his three-point shot every season."

#3. Yaxel Lendeborg

Former UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg averaged 15.8 ppg on 51.8% shooting from the floor and 34.9% shooting from beyond the arc, 11.0 rpg and 3.2 apg last season. As a result, he was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and was a First Team All-AAC selection.

Lendeborg both entered the transfer portal and declared for the NBA draft before withdrawing his name from draft consideration in May and joining coach Dusty May's Michigan Wolverines.

“In a portal loaded with guards, Lendeborg stands out,” Vitale wrote. “Dusty May needed a glue guy and got a superglue guy! Double-double machine, rim-runner, energy giver…He’s a do-it-all player with a high motor, and he’ll battle night after night in the Big Ten.”

#2. Donovan Dent

Donovan Dent averaged 20.4 ppg on 49% shooting from the floor and 40.9% shooting from beyond the arc, 2.3 rpg and 6.4 apg for the New Mexico Lobos.

The No. 2 player on Dick Vitale's prime time players list was named the Mountain West Player of the Year and was the No. 2 point guard and No. 6 overall prospect in the transfer portal according to On3 before he joined the UCLA Bruins.

“Mick Cronin found his floor general. Dent’s downhill dashes will have Pauley Pavilion rockin’ like the ’70s,” Vitale wrote. “He’s got energy, handles like a magician, and he can make things happen off the dribble.”

#1. PJ Haggerty

PJ Haggerty is the reigning ACC Player of the Year after averaging 21.7 ppg on 47.6% shooting from the floor and 36.4% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.8 rpg and 3.7 apg as he led the Memphis Tigers to the ACC regular-season championship. According to On3, he was the No. 1 shooting guard and No. 3 overall player in the portal before he joined the Kansas State Wildcats.

Haggerty is the highest-scoring returning player in college basketball and he topped Dick Vitale's prime time players list.

“With his length and scoring ability, he can light it up, create turnovers and disrupt passing lanes,” Vitale wrote. “Look out Big 12.”

Over the years, Dick Vitale has become well-respected for his opinions and predictions and the players named to the 2025 prime time players list will be closely monitored throughout the upcoming college basketball season.

