VIDEO: Former Miami hoopers Hanna & Haley Cavinder enjoy American Memorial Day weekend with her "fairy" sisters

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder celebrated the American Memorial Day weekend at their home with their sisters, Brooke, Natalie and Brandi.

Ad

On Sunday, Haley and Hanna posted a video on TikTok showing the five sisters dancing to the song "Fairy" by Myaap. In the 12-second clip, the sisters were flashing their dance moves before going to a dip in their pool.

Ad

Trending

Before their get-together, the sisters traveled to Key West for a weekend getaway while wearing a white bikini. Haley was with his fiancée, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ad

The video titled "5 fairies" generated close to 2,400 likes since it was first seen on Sunday.

Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May to honor military personnel who risked their lives while serving the US Armed Forces.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder ended their collegiate careers last season with the Miami Hurricanes. Hanna played 29 games and averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, while Haley led the team in scoring, tallying 18.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.7 apg.

Ad

Haley and Hanna Cavinder capitalize on social media fame with sports-related venture

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still popular on social media despite their collegiate basketball careers coming to an end this past season. Currently, they've established and launched a new app focusing on women in sports, particularly the younger generation of female athletes.

The TWOgether app is centered around fitness and nutrition for athletes, helping them become fit and healthy the right way.

Ad

The twins endured countless health problems in the past, including an eating disorder that affected their well-being. But nowadays, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are using the experiences as motivation to develop their craft and help other athletes work their way up and conquer their health disorders.

The sisters were also taught well on the financial side by their father. He instilled in them a principle where one person should save for the next 40 years.

Ad

"And that’s always stayed with Hanna and me. We never touched our money with any NIL deal. The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So talk to us when we’re 40." Haley Cavinder said.

Despite having the potential to be a WNBA player, Haley Cavinder didn't declare her eligibility for the 2025 WNBA draft. She opted to retire from the sport in favor of business and social ventures with her twin sister Hanna.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here