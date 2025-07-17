(Video) Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder share a lighthearted clip moments before their surgery

Former Miami Hurricanes stars and social media influencers Hanna and Haley Cavinder went through the knife together on Wednesday.

The fraternal twins underwent breast surgery to possibly enhance their physique and look better in front of social media and on screen.

The twins shared a lighthearted video moment on Instagram before their surgery with the caption: "twinning always #twins 🤍🍒."

There is also a short snippet at the upper part of the video, which says:

"Some twins match outfits, we match surgeries 🍒."

The footage showed Haley waving to Hanna and gesturing her love to her sister. The viral Instagram clip generated more than 6,000 likes since it was posted hours before the surgery.

The medical procedure was successful and the twins posted a video on TikTok, , showing them recovering from the operation.

Haley described the process as something comparable to undergoing a hard chest workout. The video also showed the post-surgery scar on the center of her chest.

The footage also showed Hanna feeling the effects of the anesthesia before Haley asked her to greet her fans on camera.

While there has been no development on their plans after finishing their college careers in Miami, the procedure could pave the way for a possible modelling career or an attempt to venture into Hollywood and get fresh film deals in the future.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are viral social media personalities

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been popular on social media due to their life stories and health battles throughout the years.

The medical procedure and the recent posts they wrote about it presented their strategy of engaging with their fans on the Internet. They have 4.6 million followers on TikTok and more than 460,000 followers on Instagram.

The Cavinder twins suited up for Fresno State in the early stages of their women's basketball careers before transferring to Miami, where they played for two seasons.

Last month, they were spotted in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Haley is engaged to Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is single following her breakup with college football star Carson Beck.

