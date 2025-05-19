VIDEO: UConn’s KK Arnold shares sneak peek from visit to Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut

Former UConn Huskies guard and now Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers just made her professional basketball debut in the WNBA. On Friday, the Wings were matched against the Minnesota Lynx on their home court, with Bueckers immediately starting for the team.

It was a star-studded night of hoops as many individuals across the basketball and sports world watched the guard's WNBA debut live. Among these were her former teammate and incoming college junior KK Arnold, who was posted by @uconnwbb on Instagram sharing a sneak peek of her visit on Sunday, May 18, in Bueckers' first-ever WNBA game.

"POV: watching one of your best friends make her WNBA debut,"the post was captioned with.

In the 42-second reel, Arnold started the vlog by sharing that she was preparing for the game. The now third-year standout showcased her fit, sporting Paige Bueckers's Wings jersey as her top. Arnold then called on Bueckers's younger half-brother, Drew, as he was wearing a Dallas jersey of his half-sister, this time in away colors.

The video ends with KK Arnold panning to the start of the game as Paige Bueckers runs out of the locker room and onto the court. The Germantown, Maryland native then sat beside Drew Bueckers as both watched from courtside seats.

Bueckers and Arnold are coming off a national championship-winning campaign in the 2024-2025 college basketball season. Coach Geno Auriemma's Huskies went all the way to this year's NCAA national title game, and defeated the defending national champions South Carolina Gamecocks by 23 big points, 82-59, on Apr. 6.

How did Paige Bueckers fare in her WNBA debut?

With the likes of KK Arnold, NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and Team USA gymnast Skye Blakely, to name a few, who were all in attendance for Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut game, the Hopkins, Minnesota native had a steady outing. The spitfire scorer ended her night with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 30 minutes of action for coach Chris Koclanes.

Unfortunately for Bueckers and the whole Wings faithful, they still ended up losing to the Minnesota Lynx, who are coming off a 2024 WNBA Finals run, by 15 points, 99-84, on their home floor. Dallas now falls to an early 0-1 record as Bueckers and Co. look to get their first victory of the 2025 season against the Seattle Storm on Monday in the same venue.

