Viral social media post claims Kim Mulkey, LSU favorite to land MiLaysia Fulwiley in transfer portal

A viral social media post claimed the Kim Mulkey-coached LSU Lady Tigers as the leading candidate to secure the commitment of South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley.

A post by X user Skim Milkey, who is also known as Trilly Donovan, claims Fulwiley is set to visit Baton Rouge "soon."

The post has made rounds on social media, generating more than 711,000 views since it was initially posted eight hours ago.

Fulwiley has emerged as one of the top women's college basketball transfer portal targets after announcing her intention to shift teams following two seasons with South Carolina.

On3 also reported that the 5-foot-10 guard placed the "do not contact" tag on her status, meaning she has an idea of which team she would commit to in the coming days.

LSU surfaced as one of the top suitors for Fulwiley when the mother of LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson, Kia Brooks, posted a comment on the 5-foot-10 superstar's Facebook account. Brooks expressed her desire to have Fulwiley suit up for the Lady Tigers next season.

Fulwiley played 77 games for South Carolina, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. However, she has played an average of 18.7 minutes due to the balanced-lineup approach employed by Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley.

LSU set to have a super team if MiLaysia Fulwiley commits to the Lady Tigers

If the viral post turns out to be true, LSU is set to secure a big upgrade on its stacked-up backcourt rotation. This as MiLaysia Fulwiley teams up with veteran guards Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams.

The Lady Tigers' duo combined for 35.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game last season and having Fulwiley on its roster forms the best backcourt in the nation in the 2025-26 season.

Fulwiley's championship experience in helping South Carolina secure two national final appearances in the 2024 and 2025 NCAA tournaments would be a plus for LSU. The Lady Tigers have been unsuccessful in the past two seasons since winning the national title in 2023, ending both stints in the Elite Eight.

Moreover, LSU has boosted its young core by adding five-star freshmen Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox to its roster. Fulwiley's addition eases the pressure off the freshmen recruits to produce.

It could allow the freshmen ample time to adjust to the college basketball scene and the system that four-time champion coach Kim Mulkey employs.

Which team will secure MiLaysia Fulwiley's commitment? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

